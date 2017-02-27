Kabir Bedi Named Brand Ambassador for Sightsavers

Sightsavers, a leading global development organization working in over 30 countries to combat avoidable blindness and promote equal opportunities for visually impaired announced its association with internationally acclaimed actor and director, Kabir Bedi as its brand ambassador at an event held today.

Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, former chief election commissioner (CEC) of India and Honorary Chair of Sightsavers in India announced the news at a media event held today. The event also saw a live demonstration of self-defense by six girls who are supported by Sightsavers and have won various medals at the National Blind Judo Championship in 2016.

Since 1966, Sightsavers has vehemently worked in their three core areas – Social Inclusion, Inclusive Education and Eye Health. They have supported the treatment of millions of people with eye disorders and brought eye services to some of the least served areas of the country. Sightsavers have impacted lives of people in 100 districts across 8 priority states by building sustainable programme models, which have been endorsed and adopted by the government. In the last year, Sightsavers has conducted 1,55,986 sight restoration surgeries, 22,01,134 eye screenings, distributed 2,18,690 spectacles and refracted 6,47,007 people.

Speaking on his association with Sightsavers India, Kabir Bedi said, “Today there is immense awareness and attempt towards eye health and care in India and Sightsavers have shown way to people at large in the country with their achievements in the area of eye care. I feel great pride to be associated with Sightsavers as their brand ambassador and I take the responsibility to draw people’s attention and sensitize them in this regards. I look forward to being part of the Sightsavers family and their commendable journey in India.”

Addressing the guests at the event, Dr. S Y Quraishi, Honorary Chairman of Sightsavers India said, “I feel proud to be part of this great organization and delighted at this association with Sh. Kabir Bedi. This alliance itself signifies the convergence to a focused journey ahead amplifying the impact in the coming times. The mission that was started more than five decades ago is forging ahead with renewed enthusiasm with this association to bring sight to many and lighten up their lives with hope. I pay my respect to Sir John Wilson whose vision had set a course to change the eye health scenario of not only India but globally.”

R N Mohanty, CEO, Sightsavers India said, “This is a great association. Mr. Bedi is a renowned actor and a popular face who believes in Sightsavers ideology. Sightsavers envisages a world when there is no blindness and will continuously strive ahead to reach out to more people and benefit them through our various programs. With this alliance, we have found a strong voice of Sh. Bedi to reiterate our own ideology to a larger audience. Sightsavers and I, warmly welcome Sh. Bedi as a part of our family.”