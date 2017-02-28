Jewelex Accelerates Business Transformation with Infor

Infor, leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, announced that Jewelex India Pvt. Ltd., one of the world's leading vertically integrated diamond and jewelry companies, has procured Infor EPAK and Infor CRM to accelerate Jewelex’s growth strategy by enhancing efficiency and visibility of business processes and automation. The jewelry manufacturer will soon be deploying these solutions across its offices in USA, Australia, Dubai and India.



Jewelex is a reputed Jewelry company, renowned for its wide range of product lines, strong global presence, and deep manufacturing expertise earned over the years. This celebrated jewelry brand, after using BaaN4c4 for 16 years, migrated to the latest version of Infor LN, modified it for their specific requirements and has started using it with commendable results. In order to stay at the top of their industry and achieve greater success, Jewelex welcomed Infor with open arms. With an additional deployment of Infor EPAK and Infor CRM, the company looks to digitally transform their organization and automate processes for aggressive business growth. Jewelex has just started the implementation of Infor EPAK and in the last part of the year, Infor CRM will be implemented.



EPAK is Infor’s proven solution that can meet Jewelex’s specific deployment requirements across the entire lifecycle of software systems. It is a content development platform, to help create LN specific business process documentation, training material and publish training content to all users. With tools for instructor-led and web-based training, the solution enables simulations, training and process documentation, test scripts job aids, etc. to support Jewelex in business process modeling, user acceptance testing and upgrades, as well as improved application coaching.



Additionally, Infor CRM would help Jewelex gain better control and automation of global sales processes. It is a huge step towards creation of a structured and disciplined global unified sales organization with top management visibility and control on key business opportunities.



“Owing to the business benefits that we experienced with Infor, we were confident about going ahead with an LN upgrade and a combination of EPAK and CRM to suit the specific needs of our organization. As a jewelry manufacturing company with global presence and the need to maintain high-quality standards, we are eager to digitally transform so we can enhance performance and stay ahead of growing competition by enabling a more productive, successful workforce, while reducing costs,” ​Bobby Kothari, CEO (Jewelry), Jewelex India Pvt. Ltd.



“In our experience, we find that one of the key concerns for enterprises on their digital transformation journey is bringing employees up to speed quickly on new software. It is in this context that Infor EPAK plays a crucial role by being an easy-to-use software tool that can accelerate critical tasks. We are certain that this combination of Infor Solutions will contribute significantly to drive Jewelex forward and ahead of its competitors in the industry,” said Ashish Dass, Vice President & Managing Director, South Asian Subcontinent, Infor.



Infor LN

Infor LN is a global ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution with market-leading support for small and medium enterprises as well as multinational requirements and complex organizational structures such as multisite and multicompany environments.



Infor EPAK

Infor® Enterprise Performance Accelerator Kit (EPAK) is widely recognized as an industry-leading solution for on-demand training. Organizations that use Infor EPAK quickly realize the full potential of Infor EPAK as a tool to support every phase of the software lifecycle, including application implementation and/or upgrade projects. End-user training and application simulations are core components of Infor EPAK – but the real value of the solution goes far beyond that.



Infor CRM

Best-of-breed solution without compromise. Provides complete view of every customer touch-point across sales, marketing, customer service, and support teams, enabling one to maximize the impact of every interaction – across the entire customer lifecycle – whether in the office or out in the field. It is characterized by Industry-specific capabilities and deep ERP integration.