It’s New. It’s Deadly. And it is Spreading Fast!

We’re talking about DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund’s Digital ad campaign on their Tax Saver Fund. The campaign shatters the stereotype of being ‘safe’ (read: predictable) that is often associated with financial advertising. January marks the beginning of the tax season and typically sees people get caught up in a frenzy of calculations on how to save tax. “With this campaign, we wanted to simply pique people’s curiosity and suggest DSP BlackRock Tax Saver Fund as an effective remedy to their tax-saving needs,” said Abhik Sanyal, Head – Consumer Marketing, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers. “The solution came from Mio, our digital creative partner on this campaign, who diagnosed this state of frenzy as Taxytis,” (pron. tax-eye- tis), he added.



Jaidev Kapadia, Creative Group Head, Mio said, “We were given a simple insight – Tax planning can drive people crazy. We turned that into a full-blown seasonal condition.”

With three spiffing YouTube films that tell the story of a Taxytis survivor, the campaign is all – digital with a little support from cinema. It includes conversations around #Taxytis across social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter. A series of web banners leads viewers to dspblackrock.com/taxytis, where they can find information on Taxytis and also get the cure for it. Not just that, they can compare options and calculate how much to invest. Once you do the calculation, whether you suffer from Taxytis or otherwise, you’ll know that DSP BlackRock Tax Saver Fund is an investment option more than worthy of your consideration.



Aditi Kothari Desai, EVP and Head – Sales, Marketing & E-Business, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers said, “We believe that paying taxes is an important duty of all Indians to help contribute towards the growth and development of the nation. Having said that, as money managers, it is our duty to help Indian investors grow their wealth while saving taxes in the most efficient and legal manner – by investing in Equity Linked Savings Schemes. Our new #Taxytis campaign will help drive awareness and recall for our DSP BlackRock Tax Saver Fund, which has now been trusted by lakhs of Indian investors to save taxes while aiming to grow their wealth for more than 10 years. We look forward to more investors coming to us for their tax saving needs.”



Abhik Sanyal, Head – Consumer Marketing, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers said, “As Indian investors have become more aware and judicious about investing smartly, Equity Linked Savings Schemes have gained popularity over the years when it comes to saving tax. We’re aiming to build on this awareness and present our Tax Saver Fund as a suitable option. Our campaign is an attempt to bring forth a simple but hopefully clutter-breaking concept that bases itself on situational humor and quirky characterization to effectively address a hitherto serious and possibly onerous subject.”