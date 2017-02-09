Source : Intense Technologies Ltd Thursday, February 9, 2017 7:45PM IST (2:15PM GMT) (BSE:532326) Intense Technologies Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management Software Hyderabad, India Intense Technologies Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management Software. India headquartered enterprise software products company Intense Technologies, with leadership presence in South Asia telecom, and emerging presence across the U.S, LATAM, EMEA and APAC geographies announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Intense Technologies as a Niche Player in their Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management (CCM) Software report, published on 26th January 2017. According to Gartner, “Customer communications management tools are evolving from supporting static, printed output and one-way broadcasting to creating dynamic, on-demand communications via multiple channels. Application leaders should use this report to help them assess the best CCM solution for their organization.”



Intense technologies believes its recognition as a niche player is due to:

Comprehensive customer experience platform which includes CCM capabilities that has been implemented across verticals of Telecom, Banking, Insurance and Government

Our strength to break silos and build business agility by connecting to legacy as well as modern IT systems which creates a 360-degree view of the customer

Our centralized CCM solution provides greater agility and delivers omnichannel customer experience

UniServe™ 360’s leadership position in Indian market demonstrates solution robustness and transaction processing capabilities On the occasion, Mr. Shastri, MD, Intense Technologies Ltd. said,

“We naturally feel honored receiving recognition by Gartner, Inc., the foremost of authorities on information technology research. Being positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant in the niche category is a matter of pride for us. We are continually investing in building solutions to address complex everyday problems of our clients, who are an authority in their respective domains of telecom, BFSI, healthcare, utilities, etc. We feel this will help us increase our reach penetrating into global markets.



Such recognitions impel us to do better. Our soon to be launched UniServe™ NXT platform with state-of-the-art architecture has built-in capabilities of robotic process automation for digitalization of business processes. We hope this will keep us at the edge of tomorrow’s technologies today and we will be able to offer efficient solutions to our clients.”



Being identified in such highly prestigious reports we feel has always been a welcome development for technologists and vendors due to the high profile nature of Gartner, Inc. Companies rely on Gartner’s reputation in their decision-making process.



We believe Intense Technologies’ mantra of making businesses more agile by leveraging existing underlying infrastructure to address changing needs is gaining the attention of not only the present but also prospective clients, along with highly-regarded tech research titans like Gartner, Inc.



Gartner Disclaimer



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

