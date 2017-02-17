Source : Instasafe Technologies Friday, February 17, 2017 5:10PM IST (11:40AM GMT) Instasafe Announces Availability on IBM Marketplace at RSA Conference 2017 Instasafe Technologies’ Security-as-a-Service solution – Instasafe Secure Access – is now available on IBM Marketplace Bangalore, Karnataka, India Today, at the RSA Conference 2017, Instasafe, a leader in providing cloud-based security solutions, announced a partnership with IBM that brings the power of Instasafe Secure Access to IBM Marketplace. Today, at the RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco, USA, Instasafe, a leader in providing cloud-based security solutions, announced a partnership with IBM that brings the power of Instasafe Secure Access to IBM Marketplace. Starting today, IBM Clients can provide secure access to their remote and mobile staff, partners and third party contractors to the corporate applications and data residing in on-premise or cloud infrastructure without the need of any expensive hardware appliances with Instasafe’s Security-as-a-Service offering – Instasafe Secure Access.



IBM customers looking to convert their expensive capex investments in security appliances to opex based, cloud delivered, pay-as-you-grow security solutions can implement Instasafe Secure Access in easy and simple steps and in a fraction of time needed to deploy hardware solutions.



“Our relationship with IBM goes back a long way with Instasafe being an alumnus of the prestigious IBM Global Entrepreneurship Program” said Sandip Kumar Panda, Co-founder & CEO, Instasafe Technologies. “It is a happy and proud moment for us with Instasafe solution now available on IBM Marketplace. IBM customers can now leverage the power of Instasafe’s Security-as-a-Service offering along with the robust cloud infrastructure of IBM Softlayer.”



The IBM Cloud marketplace offers clients access to more than 100 SaaS applications, IBM's BlueMix™ platform-as-a-service with its suite of composable services, the powerful SoftLayer infrastructure-as-a-service and IBM's rich intellectual capital and deep industry expertise. This single online destination with a suite of cloud services delivers a new buying experience for clients that enables line of business professionals to deploy new services faster; allows developers to build them with greater speed; and offers IT departments more creative, efficient and lower-cost ways to deliver these services.



Speaking at the availability of Instasafe on IBM Marketplace, Radhesh Kanumury, Country Lead, Global Entrepreneur Program, IBM India said "It is our pleasure to get associated with Instasafe who have a great solution on Next Generation Access Control and have provided value to many clients in India and abroad."

