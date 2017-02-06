IndiaFilings Launches New Office at Mumbai

IndiaFilings.com a leading website that helps Entrepreneurs start and manage their business and synonymous with “Ease of Doing Business” has launched operations at Mumbai. The Chennai headquartered company – the market leader in online business services through the new office has decided to make it easy for Entrepreneurs and the common man in Mumbai to avail a slew of services like company registration, trademark registration, tax filing, tax registrations, will preparation, legal document drafting and more. The Mumbai operations of IndiaFilings will be based out of Platinum Techno Park, Vashi, Mumbai – with more offices planned during the current year.

IndiaFilings launched in October, 2013 has helped start tens of thousands of business in India and has also introduced various innovative services for Indian businesses and millions of Entrepreneurs like the IndiaFilings Mobile App and LiveEdit Legal Documents. The IndiaFilings App, India’s first mobile app for business and trademark registration was launched by Dr. K. Rosaiah, His Excellency, The Honorable Governor of Tamil Nadu in 2014. LiveEdit can be used by Entrepreneurs to quickly create legal documents in less than 5 minutes with no prior document drafting experience.



The launch of new office at Mumbai is in line with the company’s mission of solving legal and tax related problems for millions of Indians. The company currently operates out of four offices in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with over 200 employees. The Mumbai office would serve as its first in Western India with more to come during the current year.

Speaking about new office launch, Lionel Charles, CEO and Founder of IndiaFilings.com said, “Mumbai is the financial capital of India and being a company offering financial and business services, it’s apt that we have a large presence here. We have also planned for more offices across India and will be releasing more products aimed at solving the legal troubles of the common man and giving thrust to the entrepreneurial spirit of India.”