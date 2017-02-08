Source : HICARE – Pest Control Service Wednesday, February 8, 2017 4:55PM IST (11:25AM GMT) India to Breathe Easy, HICARE Brings Best in Class HEPASilent® Filtration with Swedish Giant ‘Blueair Purifier’ Mumbai, Maharashtra, India HICARE, India’s leading pest control and home cleaning services company teams up with Blueair a Swedish world leader in clean air technology to reach 200 Indian cities through direct to home sales and service. HICARE, India’s leading pest control and home cleaning services company teams up with Blueair a Swedish world leader in clean air technology to reach 200 Indian cities through direct to home sales and service. Clean air is for everyone and for the past 20 years Blueair is working hard to create products that combine unparalleled performance, technological innovation and design. HICARE with its trained personnel will not only advice and install this superior air purifier but will also cater to the service and upkeep, delivering consumers a matchless convenience. Blueair has helped millions of people around the world to feel the benefits of breathing cleaner air. It is India’s turn to breathe easy.



Blueair HEPA Silent Technology captures 99.97% of all airborne particles down to 0.1 micron in size with its revolutionary combination of advanced filter media and an encapsulated particle-charging chamber which uses mechanical plus electrostatic technology ensuring your Blueair purifier delivers results far superior than any other the market has to offer. Blueair purifiers are made with love, exceeding industry standards, to create products that combine unparalleled performance, technological innovation with Swedish design. Constant innovation and striving to discover smarter clean air solutions ensures that you breathe clean and pure as nature intended.



HICARE will sell an exciting range of Blueair purifiers. Blue pure211, Blueair Classic 280i, 480i, 680i models have built-in clean air intelligence technology that integrates seamlessly with an app or a sleek Blueair Aware air monitor that helps consumer better understand pollutants indoor and speedily remove the contaminants. The Blueair Classic also offers an improved clean air delivery rate (CADR), filtering 20 percent more air on the faster speed setting and a substantially lower noise level and power consumption thanks to improved fan technology. Blueair Purifiers will be available for booking and purchase from 8th Feb, 2017 on www.hicare.in and on 3988-9988with prices starting at Rs. 24,990/ onwards. These products are best in class, excellent value for money and very suitable for the discerning Indian home. Designed to fit your sense of style, the sleek Blueair unit fits seamlessly into any home or office. Its contemporary look has earned it the ‘Good Design Award’ 2016, by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, ‘Excellent Swedish Design’ honoring the best of Scandinavian design, ‘G Mark’ Japan’s Good Design Award, by Japan’s Institute of Design Promotion.



Blueair purifier can go a long way towards helping you breathe healthy. The usage of Air Purifier is increasing, due to awareness of the environmental health hazards. The air quality outdoor varies and depends on things such as emissions from industries and traffic exhaust etc. But indoor air can be 2 to 5 times and sometimes up to 100 times more polluted than the air outside. What you don’t see can hurt you and air pollution is a major risk to your health. Indoor air pollution is among the top five environmental health risks recognized globally. Blueair is internationally recognized as the leader for air purifiers due to its best in class performance and superior style. By breathing cleaner air, the World Health Organization states that you can reduce the risk of stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases such as asthma. An air purifier from Blueair removes airborne particulate matter upto 0.3 microns PM 2.5 and deadly gases like SO2, NO2, O3 and VOC’s thereby greatly reducing the health associated with breathing poor quality indoor air.



In India poor air quality is not only an urban but also a nationwide problem that is popularly viewed as outside the home pollution, whilst we need to urgently address this need with solutions and better products. Air quality has become a major health, political and economic issue in India, in recent years. Nearly 98% of the urban population is exposed to poor air quality and according to the World Economic Forum 13 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in India. The human cost of polluted air is vast in terms of death and diseases, with children and elderly people being the most vulnerable. According to the World Bank’s research, the cost of bad air quality amounts to approximately 71 billion euros, which is nearly 6% of India’s GDP.



Blueair purifiers are best in class with the HEPA Silent® Filtration. Based on the energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, Blueair purifiers qualify for an ‘Energy Star’ rating. On an average it costs no more than a single light bulb to run a Blueair system continuously day and night. With whisper silent technology you enjoy cleaner air, silently. When the blue light is on, your Blueair is quietly working to improve the air you breathe indoors. Independently certified Blueair purifiers are independently verified by the Association of Home Appliance manufacturers (AHAM) and its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) program, using the latest testing techniques in a third-party laboratory. Blueair is made of the most environmentally friendly polymers available, producing only water and carbon dioxide as it decomposes. Selecting steel over plastic allows the unit to be recycled without degradation of material properties or off gassing.



Quotes:

Ms. Annika Waller, Blueair Chief Marketing Officer, world-wide, “We have identified India as a key market for Blueair, with rising awareness about good and healthy living, we are confident Blueair will soon become a part of everyday life here.”

Mr. Girish Bapat, Blueair Director West and South Asia Region, “HICARE is the choicest partner for Blueair, their vast reach across 200 plus cities and trained personnel makes them, Blueair’s strength for direct to home and service, HICARE’s expert team will further differentiate our offering in India.”

Mr. Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO HICARE, "Blueair purifies are the world's best, their vast product range, commitment to innovation, combined with HICARE's strength of reach committed and experienced manpower are all set to take the market by storm. HICARE has always been consumer driven, the Blueair purifier is excellently priced in its class, and we will make a real difference to the lives of the consumers that trust in us. Life in India is set to improve and we will be a part of this great journey."

