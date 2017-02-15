India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) Announces its Third Edition of India Smart Grid Week 2017

Supported by the Ministry of Power, New & Renewable Energy, Science & Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, NITI Aayog and Make In India; India Smart Grid Week is an initiative to find smart solutions to India’s energy needs

India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) today announces its third edition of the Conference cum Exhibition on Smart Grids and Smart Cities India – “Smart Grid Week 2017” which is scheduled from 7-10 March 2017 at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi.

Leading experts in the field of energy, Policymakers from the government and leaders from corporate sector from across the globe are set to converge together to discuss the challenges and opportunities and build support towards establishing smart grids in India. The initiative is being supported by Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable energy, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, NITI Aayog, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change – Government of India, Make in India and several other government institutions and international agencies.

Eminent speakers at the Smart Grid Week 2017 include Rob Stephen – CIGRE International, Massoud Amin – Technological Innovation Lab at University of Minnesota and IEEE Smart Grid, Philippe Monloubou – Enedis & Think Smart Grid Associations France, Eija-Ritta Korhola, Former member of European Parliament, Finland, Dr. Anjan Bose – Washington State University, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Advisor to Minister of Power and MNRE and many other leaders from the industry.

Although India operates one of the largest electricity grids in the world with 310 GW generation capacity, over 250 million people are not connected to the grid and several parts of the country experience frequent power cuts. India's per capita consumption of electricity which is one-third of world average is expected to increase as the economic development of the country progresses. As the quality of life will witness ascendancy, people's energy demands will rise steeply. With an ever-increasing need of energy and challenges such as need to control power theft and transmission losses, India has launched ambitious missions to establish smart grids and smart cities. Making energy supplies efficient is key to power the country's economic growth but the power infrastructure in India faces numerous challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reji Kumar Pillai, President, India Smart Grid Forum commented, "Smart Grid is an evolving set of technologies to transform the electricity grid into a more intelligent and reliable grid with integrated control centre that can monitor and control electricity flows in real time up to each individual customers and even up to the smart appliances inside a customer's premises. These technologies can help electric utilities manage supply and demand effectively in real time and avoid power cuts, ensure power quality that will eliminate the need for voltage stabilizers and inverters. This will also help customers save money by shifting some of their electricity usage like water pumping, washing machines etc to run during non-peak hours at reduced rates.”

The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Global Smart Grid Federation (GSGF), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), TERI, US India Business Council, Bureau of Indian Standards, GERMI, Council on Energy, Environment & Water (CEEW), ISGAN, CIGRE, Brookings India are among the supporting partners of the conference. Key themes of the conference are: Grid Modernization, Smart Metering, Smart Cities, E-Mobility, Flexibility in Future Energy systems, Renewable Integration, Energy Storage and Microgrids etc. Other highlights of the conference are round table on FDI in smart infrastructure, US-India smart grid workshop, EU-India smart grid workshop and Canada-India smart grid workshop etc.