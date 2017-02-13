Source : IGP.com Monday, February 13, 2017 7:00PM IST (1:30PM GMT) IGP Unveils Striking Valentine’s Day Spending and Gifting Trends Mumbai, Maharashtra, India IGP has taken special care this year to address the last-minute confusion for selecting a gift for their Valentine. Everyone wants to make this day of love extremely memorable and special by surprising their loved ones with pleasant surprises. IGP.com presents some striking Valentine’s Day spending and gifting trends to help you get rid of conventional misconceptions. All prepared to surprise your loved ones with alluring gifts on this Valentine’s Day? IGP.com presents some striking Valentine’s Day spending and gifting trends to help you get rid of conventional misconceptions, understand the significance of gifting on Valentine’s Day, and choose perfect gifts without any hassle.



People have already started making exciting plans and figuring out perfect gifts to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their valentines. Everyone wants to make this day of love extremely memorable and special by surprising their loved ones with pleasant surprises. All these striking Valentine’s Day spending and gifting trends shared by the biggest gift discovery platform in India, i.e. IGP (Indian Gifts Portal) show how many misconceptions people usually have about Valentine’s Day.



Getting acquainted with these useful insights and statistics also reflect why this day is not just about couples, but also about everyone who likes to celebrate their love for their loved ones. These days, plenty of marketing strategies for Valentine’s Day are based on these insights. Also, these marketing tactics encompass multiple markets in order to augment Valentine’s Day sales. Here are few striking gifting and spending trends revealed by IGP.com on the basis of their analysis. On Valentine’s Day, IGP.com receives the third largest number of orders After Diwali and Rakshabandhan, IGP.com receives the third largest number of orders on Valentine’s Day. The fourth largest number of orders are received on Mother’s Day. Money and spending for your loved one have a lot to do with each other You don’t need money to express your love. But, when it comes to spending for your loved one on Valentine’s Day, money definitely has a lot to do. According to IGP’s analysis, the average order value in 2016 was INR 1350. This value is estimated to revolve around INR 1500 in 2017. This shows that a considerable number of people are ready to spend good amounts of money, provided they get high-quality charming gifts. In 2016, 55% of Valentine’s Day gifts were purchased by men and average order value of gifts by men to women was 26% than contrariwise, which makes them as romantic and thoughtful as their women are.



In 2016, top gifting categories include Swarovski Jewellery, Imported Chocolate Hampers, Exotic flower bouquets, big sized teddy bears, and personalized puzzles. So, if you struggle at choosing the most perfect gift for your loved one, select one of these categories since they never fail to impress recipients. Valentine’s Day is not just about couples In 2016, their customer data revealed that Valentine’s Day gifts were also booked for friends, family members, colleagues, and even pet animals. In fact, in 2017, around 43% of total Valentine’s Day orders have been already booked for loved ones, other than romantic partners. Evidently, Valentine’s Day is more about embracing your love for your loved ones, irrespective of what type of relationship you share with the recipient. Long distance relationships In 2016, IGP.com observed that around 13% of Valentine’s Day orders were purchased by people living abroad for their loved ones in India and 8% of them were from India to abroad. This reflects that love does not have any boundaries and its value is not directly proportional to the distance between two people. Also, foreign markets should be focused to boost your Valentine’s Day sales. Orchids are the new roses IGP.com has observed that orchids have been ordered more than roses for this year’s Valentine’s Day. In fact, the most conventional roses, i.e. red roses have been ordered the least so far. This may sound a bit strange to some of you, but people are definitely being experimental in choosing Valentine’s Day gifts for their loved ones.



Also, sales for curated flower hampers, including chocolates and teddy bears, are higher as compared to flower bouquets. This is because people want to select gift hampers as they have a diverse range of items and invoke multiple emotions in varying degrees. Flower bouquets are too mainstream for Valentine’s Day. Orders by cities For tier II cities, e.g. Lucknow, Kanpur, Udaipur, and Chandigarh, Valentine’s Day orders are uplifted by 15%.



According to IGP's analysis, Mumbai has turned out to be the most romantic city in India since in 2016, the highest number of gifts were delivered in Mumbai, followed by Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad. This shows that people are realizing the importance of gifting on Valentine's Day, and how it enhances your relationship with your loved ones. The last minute love buds From 2015 to 2016, last minute orders were increased by 27%, and for 2017, the estimated increment in last minute orders is around 33%. This shows that the number of lovers who place orders at the last minute on Valentine's Day is increasing at a considerable rate.

