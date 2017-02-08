Source : IGP.com Wednesday, February 8, 2017 1:45PM IST (8:15AM GMT) IGP.com Gears up for Valentine Rush, Ties Up with Additional Florists across India, and Beefs Up Delivery Staff New Delhi, Delhi, India IGP has taken special care this year to address the last-minute rush in Valentine orders. Pre-empting the bottlenecks in supply chain of Flowers, the company has on-boarded & trained more than 300 new flower vendors. The company has also beefed up its last mile delivery network in major cities and has majorly enhanced its customer relationship team. In last few years, Valentines has increasingly become a major international festival in India, with demand increasing by almost 40-50% y-o-y. Another interesting trend is the rising push of demand towards last minute gifting. Last year, around 40% of the valentine orders came before 5th Feb; however, this year, in spite of significant growth, only c25% orders have come before 5th Feb, implying that most of the users are going to order closer to the Valentine day.



“This is a trend that is visible across all occasions year after year. The active ordering days for occasions are shrinking every year, putting excessive amount of pressure on the supply chain & delivery networks,” said Manan Sharma, Founder & COO of IGP.com.



IGP has taken special care this year to address the last-minute rush in Valentine orders. Pre-empting the bottlenecks in supply chain of Flowers, the company has on-boarded & trained more than 300 new flower vendors to provide its customers best quality products & best in class service even during last minute rush.



“We have been preparing for Valentines for 6 months now. Our vendor base is now far bigger, better equipped with technology & well trained to service more than 10,000 orders/day,” said Ankur Gupta, Business Head of Flowers & Cakes at IGP.



The firm has recently upgraded its platform to IGP.com from IndianGiftsPortal.com earlier, with enhanced focus on product curation, discovery & service quality. The company has also beefed up its last mile delivery network in major cities and has majorly enhanced its customer relationship team.



“Gifting is a zero-tolerance business & we are working extremely hard towards achieving this seemingly impossible target. Our efforts towards customer service have already started bearing fruits and both our NPS scores & customer ratings have more than doubled since launch of this new platform,” said Rahul Garg, CEO of IGP.com.



Committed to its philosophy of enhancing Gift Discovery, the firm is also reaching out to people through its social media handles like Facebook, twitter, Instagram and its existing customers through calls. All the queries regarding Valentine’s Day gift ideas and how to select a perfect gift are being discussed and getting resolved. This is making it easy for people in selecting the perfect gift for their partners.



Given the last-minute rush, industry bottlenecks & IGP's preparedness, the firm is certain that it is going to surpass all its competitors in meeting up with customers' demands during this Valentine's Day festival. The customers can book gifts just 24 hours before and they will get their gifts delivered in time where ever they want across India or any part of the world.

