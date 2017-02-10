Hon’ble President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee today inaugurated a 508 kWp rooftop solar power plant at Rashtrapati Bhawan, installed and commissioned by Jakson Group. This rooftop solar power plant will help generate approximately 7.41 lakh units of green electricity every year and provide power for the electricity needs of the President’s Estate. The installed solar plant will incorporate net metering system for exporting surplus power generated by the plant.

A total of 1614 solar panels of 315 Wp, manufactured by Jakson at its state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing plant in Greater Noida power have been installed at the project site to generate the requisite power. In addition to turnkey engineering, procurement and construction services for the project, Jakson will also provide annual operations and maintenance service to the plant for 5 years.

“Jakson is amongst the top two players in the solar rooftop EPC segment in India. In the past few years we have delivered some of the most challenging and innovative solar rooftop EPC solutions in the country that include rooftop solar powered coaches for the Indian Railways and non-evasive solar rooftop plant at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi amongst others. The Rashtrapati Bhawan project is another feather in our cap” said Sundeep Gupta, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Jakson Group.

“We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious project. With our expertise and engineering capabilities in solar EPC projects, we were able to complete this project in record time. It reaffirms our expertise in delivering complex solar EPC projects on time,” added Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Jakson Group.