Source : Cuir Fashion Wednesday, February 1, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) Hollywood Actor Announces Cuir Fashion’s Shoe Customization Tool Today a new fashion brand, Cuir Fashion, is embracing personalization, much to the joy of actor Michael-John Wolfe New York, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Hollywood actor, Michael-John Wolfe who is best known for his work in movies starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, has just made a video about an up-and-coming brand named Cuir Fashion and its customization feature known as Specliser. Specliser is an online tool, using which users will be able to order customized leather shoes and reversible leather belts online. Reversible belts come in two colors for example, it can be black from one side, brown on the other side and can be worn from either side.



Cuir Fashion is essentially reviving the tradition of personalization within the medium of leather. Mohammad Aamir, Founder & CEO of Cuir Fashion spoke to his excitement concerning the brand’s announcement stating, “We at Cuir Fashion are overjoyed to be offering the finest leather products around with personalized style.”



With well-made leather shoes, Cuir Fashion aims to let every client look their best.



Cuir Fashion even makes the process of ordering a custom-made shoe as streamlined as possible. Through a unique piece of technology that Cuir Fashion is currently developing, clients can preview styles and colors. This technology has been dubbed the Cuir Fashion Specliser. Clients can specify both the color and the style of their shoes. The result is a piece of fashion that is truly unique to each client. As a side benefit, Cuir Fashion offers belts to go alongside their shoes. These belts are equally customizable and made from high-quality leather to ensure their durability.



According to Hollywood actor Michael-John Wolfe, Cuir Fashion will be giving away over one thousand USD worth of product for free. Those interested are encouraged to visit its official website i.e. CuirFashion.com and register via email. Just three lucky winners will be selected by Cuir Fashion for the first, second, and third prize. But worry not, for those who are not selected as part of the lucky three will receive an exclusive coupon to use at the online storefront.



To learn more visit www.cuirfashion.com.



