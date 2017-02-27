Source : Herman Miller, Inc. Monday, February 27, 2017 5:40PM IST (12:10PM GMT) Herman Miller Launches New Aeron® Chair Bangalore, Karnataka, India Global design manufacturer Herman Miller, Inc. unveiled a new Aeron chair. The Aeron chair first launched in 1994 and was unlike any chair the world had ever seen. Instead of a padded throne, designers Bill Stumpf and Don Chadwick did away with foam and fabric to create a true machine for sitting. Global design manufacturer Herman Miller, Inc. unveiled a new Aeron chair. The Aeron chair first launched in 1994 and was unlike any chair the world had ever seen. Instead of a padded throne, designers Bill Stumpf and Don Chadwick did away with foam and fabric to create a true machine for sitting. Uniting human-centered design with Herman Miller’s leadership in innovative technology and materials, Aeron quickly became the best-selling and most recognizable performance chair of all time—with over 7 million sold in 134 countries, the chair is a vital tool for users around the globe and holds a rightful place in popular culture.



Herman Miller’s new Aeron retains the distinctive silhouette of the iconic chair, but every component of the design has been updated to raise the bar for performance seating. With the input of original co-designer Don Chadwick, and a dedicated team of scientists, engineers, materials specialists, and researchers who worked on the project for over two years, Herman Miller has enhanced the chair by combining the latest insights in anthropometrics and ergonomics with two decades of advancement in materials, manufacturing, and technology. The resulting chair is recognizably an Aeron, but features stronger and smarter materials, better adjustment capabilities, intuitive controls, enhanced aeration, and a health-positive, more comfortable sit.



Aeron now offers a completely new experience of sitting—with a reengineered tilt mechanism, adjustable PostureFit SLTM spinal support, and groundbreaking 8Z PellicleTM zoned suspension working in concert to deliver enhanced comfort. For individuals, the chair accommodates the widest possible range of activities and postures people adopt while sitting—from intense upright focus to relaxed contemplative recline. For organizations, cross-performance design makes Aeron suitable for a wide array of workplace settings. The new Aeron performs better than ever before—so that a new generation of users and organizations can too.



With the introduction of the new Aeron, Herman Miller reinforces the company’s worldwide leadership in workplace innovation and high performance seating. The new Aeron chair will be available for both commercial and residential users, in all markets where Herman Miller products are sold. The new chair is available to order now in North America, Latin America and Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It will be available in the United Kingdom and Europe in January 2017 and Asia in March 2017.



For more information visit: http://hermanmiller.in/products/seating/performance-work-chairs/aeron-remastered.html#

