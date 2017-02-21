Source : HCL Infosystems Ltd. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 12:30PM IST (7:00AM GMT) (BSE:500179)(NSE:HCL-INSYS) HCL Infosystems Bets Big on Cloud & IoT Solutions Showcases Managed Cloud & Discrete Manufacturing solutions at Future Decoded, Microsoft India’s flagship technology and business conference Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India HCL Infosystems, one of India’s premier IT Services, Distribution and Digital Solutions Company, showcased Cloud and IoT based solutions at the Future Decoded, Microsoft India’s flagship conference, being held in Mumbai on 21st – 22nd February. HCL Infosystems, one of India’s premier IT Services, Distribution and Digital Solutions Company, showcased Cloud and IoT based solutions at the Future Decoded, Microsoft India’s flagship conference, being held in Mumbai on 21st – 22nd February.



Bimal Das, Joint President – Enterprise Products Distribution Business, HCL Infosystems said, “HCL Infosystems is committed to helping its clients leverage digital technologies such as Cloud and Internet of Things, to extract higher business value through reduced costs, enhanced productivity and heightened customer experience. This is aligned to our mission of being the Technology Lifecycle Partner of our client enterprises. We are delighted to be associated with Future Decoded, as it is the perfect platform for us to project our end-to-end emerging technology solutions and capabilities. We are confident that the unique synergies between HCL Infosystems and Microsoft will enable enterprises in India and globally to leverage the power and potential of digital transformation.”



Mr. Amit Kumar, General Manager, Small and mid market solutions and Partners, Microsoft India said, “Future Decoded is Microsoft’s flagship technology and business convention which will give the audience an opportunity to engage in conversations on how to transform the future of their companies, through interactions with world-class subject matter experts on digital technology. I am really excited about HCL Infosystems showcasing its Cloud and IoT technologies at the event. These technologies will only further accelerate the digital transformation journey of organizations.”



HCL Infosystems' Managed Cloud Solution spans the entire Discovery-2-Delivery cycle through its proprietary 7 Milestones to Managed Cloud Framework leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities and features of Microsoft's Azure Cloud platform to enhance enterprise business agility, operational excellence and performance productivity. The IoT enabled Solution for Discrete Manufacturing enhances the existing process by converting operational data into actionable insights for faster and better decisions; to increase throughput and reduce wastage and inventory.

