Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2017ed, % unit share, 2016 data. Major Appliances category is the sum of dishwashers, home laundry appliances, large cooking appliances, microwaves and refrigeration appliances.)

  Media Contact Details

Ragini Vasishtha, 20:20 MSL, ,+91-9711500173 , ragini.vasishtha@2020msl.com

Karishma Taneja, 20:20 MSL, ,+91-9958338020 , karishma.taneja@2020msl.com

 

To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List.

 

To submit a press release, click here.
To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India.

Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+
 

 