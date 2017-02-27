Source : Purplle.com Monday, February 27, 2017 12:55PM IST (7:25AM GMT) Grab the Latest Gillette Venue Breeze Now Only at Purplle.com – India’s Largest Online Beauty Marketplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Purplle.com launched in 2012, grew to becoming India’s largest beauty product and service destination in under 5 years. Founded by IITians Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash, it was created to make beauty products available in the deepest pockets of the country, at the most reasonable prices. Purplle.com launched in 2012, grew to becoming India’s largest beauty product and service destination in under 5 years. Founded by IITians Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash, it was created to make beauty products available in the deepest pockets of the country, at the most reasonable prices. Consistently delivering on this promise has made Purplle.com the most preferred beauty portal by buyers across the country. Keeping this vision alive, Purplle.com has partnered with Gillette for the launch of its immensely popular Venus Breeze, the top-selling women’s razor in the world. After its grand unveiling by Brand Ambassador Deepika Padukone in Mumbai, it will be available on Purplle.com. Here’s a chance for all the ladies to grab their Venus right away!



For many years, Gillette has been synonymous with women’s razors. In India, as more and more women are looking at convenient and safe alternatives to their current hair removal methods, shaving at home has been fast gaining popularity. The Venus Breeze, with its iconic moisture gel bars, great maneuverability, secure grip, one-stroke shaving and mess-free handling, has propelled to becoming the world’s best-selling women’s razor. Venus Breeze has a rounded cartridge shape, securing it against the fear of ‘digging’ into the skin. Its flexible shave gel bars eliminates the need for soap or shave gel. It glides over the contours of the body and shaves in just one easy stroke leaving behind smooth skin. With its great results, Venus Breeze has busted many myths about shaving that have kept women from opting for it for years. Millions of women across the world have moved from painful, messy and time-consuming methods like waxing and hair removal creams, to simple, safe and quick shaving with Venus. Purplle.com has kept track of the Venus revolution in women’s personal hygiene, and knew it was time Indian women too, benefited from it. This special preview showcase takes Purplle’s commitment forward, of bringing the best of the world to Indian women.



Said Mr. Manish Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, Purplle.com, "At Purplle, we’re constantly looking for ways to bring to Indian women, the world of choices that their counterparts across the globe have. In the past, we’ve brought many products exclusively to the Indian marketplace, in some cases even launching entire product categories in the country. Venus Breeze is undoubtedly one of the top feminine hygiene brands in the world. It’s a great honour for us to partner with P&G to showcase it on Purplle.com before its all-India availability. Our customer base is varied and our delivery network is amongst the widest in the country, so this offer will help Venus Breeze reach the deepest corners of India. It also gives our patrons an opportunity to the best-selling world brand before they begin flying off the shelves on its pan-India launch. With over three million beauty visitors a month, we are hoping to register very good sales numbers with this product."



As the weather changes and India braces for the summer, the Venus Breeze is just what the Indian woman are looking for. It’s easy, accessible and totally mess-free. Who wants to go through other long-drawn methods of hair removal when you have Venus Breeze? With Purplle’s strategy perfectly in place and Gillette ensuring that the shelves remain well stocked, Venus Breeze is all set for a grand India entry.



So make sure you log on to www.purplle.com to grab your Venus Breeze before the Breeze-storm hits the country!

