GOPOKER launches India’s first Online Poker League with the largest prize pool that online poker in India has ever seen! The league will have 8 Teams – Bombay Badshahs, Bangalore Billionaires, Hyderabad Highrollers, Delhi Dons, Goa Gamechangers, Kolkata Kings, Chennai Cartels, and Manipal Money Makers. Applications for mentor/captain for the teams have already begun on gopoker.in/IOPL. The dates for the qualifiers will be released soon and will be hosted exclusively on www.gopoker.in. The organizers of the Online Poker League anticipate a huge turnout, given the tremendous response to the ongoing registration process. In addition to being the first league of its kind, the enormous prize pool on offer has caused quite a buzz in the poker circuit.



Speaking on the occasion Mr. Jatin Banga, Founder – Indian Online Poker League, said, “We are excited to announce the Indian Online Poker League. We intend to sportify the game of poker and bring it to the masses. We have been working on this for a while now and the concept has materialized into something beyond what we had imagined. The never seen before structures and massive prize pool will keep the adrenaline rush going for the players along with a chance to make some serious money!”

The Poker League will be an 8 week event. The most gripping part of the league is that all the events will be streamed live on Digital Media – bringing both excitement and recognition to the game.