Source : UAE Exchange Thursday, February 23, 2017 5:30PM IST (12:00PM GMT) GoAir Awards UAE Exchange India as the Best Sales Agent Kochi, Kerala, India UAE Exchange India received Best Sales Agent Award for outstanding Business contributions from GoAir in the lively function held at Le-Meridian, Kochi on 22 February 2017. Top travel agents from South India attended the exclusive program honouring the best performer in the travel industry.



Mr. Gaurav Pewtari, Regional General Manger Western South India, Mr. Praveen Kumar, Regional General Manager South India, Mr. Vishal Legad, General Manager Retail and Mr. Hemanth Patil, City Manager- Kerala and Karnataka were the dignitaries of the event. Mr. Prabhakaran K A, Chief Products Officer, Mr. Sujith Kumar, Head Travel and Tours, and Mr. Amith, Senior Reservation Officer received the award from chief guests.



“We are really honoured to receive the title for the outstanding contribution in the travel industry from admired GoAir Group. We consistently strive to reach our loyal customers through advanced services to meet the rising demands seasoned with utmost care” shared Mr. Prabhakaran K A, Chief Products Officer.



UAE Exchange travel services acquired the prime position in GoAir Sales Issuance for the year 2016. The company is an accredited Passenger Sales Agent by IATA with 9 IATA locations spread in the metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mangalore, Kochi, Trichy, Trivandrum, and Calicut. UAE Exchange India provides a whole basket of travel and other financial services to customers with affordable and world-class experiences.

