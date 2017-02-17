Source : Capgemini India Private Limited Friday, February 17, 2017 4:20PM IST (10:50AM GMT) EPA:CAP(NSE:CGEMY)(EPA:CAP) GE Digital Wins the Nasscom-Capgemini Digital Transformation Award 2017 at the NASSCOM Global Leadership Awards Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, today announced GE Digital as the winner of the Nasscom-Capgemini Global Leadership Award for Business Transformation at the NASSCOM India Global Leadership Forum 2016 held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, today announced GE Digital as the winner of the Nasscom-Capgemini Global Leadership Award for Business Transformation at the NASSCOM India Global Leadership Forum 2016 held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The award was conferred upon Bill Ruh, CEO, GE Digital in his role as a visionary leader driving the digital transformation agenda for GE.



The Nasscom-Capgemini award honours individuals who have demonstrated the spirit of innovation by leveraging technology to transform their businesses. Bill Ruh has been chosen this year for leading and driving GE’s transformation to become a premier digital industrial company. With Ruh’s leadership, GE has built the playbook for the digital industrial world, harnessing its horizontal capabilities including the Predix platform, software design, fulfillment and product management, while using its technology to drive impressive productivity gains for GE’s own business.



“Digitization is profoundly transforming how we operate and our ability to deliver greater productivity for GE and for our customers. I am honored to accept the Nasscom-Capgemini Leadership Award for Business Transformation. The Industrial Internet is a team sport, and Capgemini has been a key partner in this journey,” said Bill Ruh, CEO, GE Digital.



“At Capgemini, we are driven by our focus on digital and innovation and we understand the challenges businesses face while undertaking their digital transformation journey. While GE is all about scale, its digital vision and strategy makes it a truly agile, nimble and innovative enterprise today. At the heart of this change is visionary leadership that has enabled GE to break the mold and redefine business transformation. It is our pride to be associated with GE Digital and we will continue in collaborate to support the organization in its transformational vision,” said Patrick Nicolet, Member of Group Management Board, Capgemini. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

