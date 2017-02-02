Frost & Sullivan and FICCI Come Together for India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2017 Seeking to Identify Future Ready Factories and the Indian Manufacturer of the Year

Frost & Sullivan’s 14th edition of its prestigious India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) will be held in partnership with FICCI on 8th December, 2017 in Mumbai.



Over the years, Frost & Sullivan has worked closely with the industry in chalking out strategic roadmaps and has endeavored to serve as a guide towards building ‘Future Ready Factories’. Since the launch of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 13 years ago, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with over 600 different manufacturing companies in India to enhance their manufacturing competitiveness using a global framework for mapping excellence. Indian manufacturing maturity has increased at a rapid pace year-on-year and certain industries have set global benchmarks as well.



FICCI, the oldest apex business organization in India, has been closely involved from the pre-independence era through the industrialization age towards emergence of the nation as the most rapidly growing global economy. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry.



Talking about the awards and partnership with FICCI, Nitin Kalothia, Director, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “With a vision to enable sustainable growth in the Indian manufacturing sector, Frost & Sullivan together with FICCI aspire to expand the scale and reach of IMEA to all manufacturing industries in India.”



Highlighting the key change this year, he said, all qualifying companies under the specific bands will be evaluated by an elite Jury panel comprising members from Frost & Sullivan and FICCI.



The awards assessment process brings out the company’s consonance of strategic goals towards business growth, its derivative organizational objectives towards enhanced competitiveness and the facility’s operational performance towards manufacturing effectiveness. The overall winner of IMEA across all categories and industry segments shall be adjudged the “Indian Manufacturer of the Year”. The best facility in each industry segment shall be recognized as the “Future Ready Factory”. Industry segments that will be covered under these awards include – Automotive, Engineering, Process, Healthcare, FMCG, Metals and Chemicals.



The IMEA awards banquet has been a tradition of celebrating Indian Manufacturing Excellence, with an elite gathering of industry stalwarts, visionary leaders, and representatives across all industry segments under one roof.

Media partners supporting the event this year include Automation Connect, Commercial Vehicle, Communications Today, Industrial Product Finder and Sustainability Next.



To participate in India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2017 or for any assistance, please send an e-mail to Priya George, Corporate Communications, at priyag@frost.com or imea@frost.com with your full name, company name, title, telephone number, company e-mail address, company website, city and state.



