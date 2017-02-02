Free Self Publishing Company Website Launched in India

For all emerging Indian authors who are looking to self publish their books for free, here is great news for all. Educreation Publishing has recently taken another path-breaking step in the field of self publishing by launching free self publishing website in India – www.freeselfpublish.com



FSP Media Publications, a self-owned subsidiary of Educreation Publishing, is maintaining these free self publishing services for Indian authors to publish their books for free of cost. Free Self Publish is basically a do-it-yourself portal. The authors are required to provide their print-ready book interior and cover files with other vital information for the distribution of book through Free Self Publish.

The sites support multiple book sizes, lamination options and paper colours. The books that are published through free self publish are made available for selling from BooksCamel (www.bookscamel.com) – one of India’s premier online book stores.

The author's self publishing book from Free Self Publish is provided with 100% royalty on all book sales. The company also provides extended online distribution of books to Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm and other online selling sites in a small distribution charge.

On a release event, the company's founder has declared that while working in Educreation Publishing, we are getting many requests from authors who are looking for self publishing their books for free. The idea for developing an online website to provide free self publishing in India was one of our farsighted goals, which is now finally launched as FSP Media Publication's self publishing portal – www.freeselfpublish.com

Well, speaking on free self publishing and premium self publishing, they admit that the quality, layout and designing of books will not be able to keep the standards – when an author designs those indigenously as compared to when a premium self publishing company's experts do it – but ultimately, this will also give the same pleasure to author, once they will be holding the books in their hands.

