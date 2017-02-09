Forevermark Launches the 2017 Spring Summer Trend Collection

Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development at Forevermark visited India to launch the Spring Summer jewellery trend collection for 2017.

Every year, Forevermark Diamonds conducts an in-depth research to forecast the trends for the upcoming year. Forevermark’s Design & Innovation centre in Milan, studies trends on the fashion runway, at art exhibitions, in new social phenomena and consumer insights, to identify the styles for the year ahead. The culmination of this process results in the trend collection containing over 100 designs to enhance the beauty and the brilliance of a Forevermark diamond. The Spring Summer collection of 2017 focusses on two trends, “Now and Forever” and “Nature’s Beauty” which also encompass the Forevermark’s brand promise of being beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

Federica commented, “In the fast-paced world that we live in, a focus on beautiful forms brings time for reflection. In 2017, we will desire truly meaningful jewellery that is a reflection of our hopes and desires, our personality encapsulated in the jewellery we choose to wear.”

The trend Now and Forever are motifs inspired by heritage which blends tradition with modernity. There is an emphasis on flowing, infinite forms which evokes a sense of eternity. True to the concept of ‘forever’ that lies at the very heart of the Forevermark ethos, this trend embodies motifs which transcend the ‘here and now’ in order to remain relevant from one generation to the next. “The timeless appeal of diamonds lends themselves perfectly to this trend, ensuring important milestones in life can be treasured forever. Only 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy to become a Forevermark and this trend encompasses that rarity” states Federica.



Forevermark’s responsibly sourced diamonds is an apt metaphor for nature’s multi-facetted splendour which inspires the trend, Nature’s Beauty. Silhouettes of birds, insects, aquatic life and the celestial world will dominate jewellery looks in the year ahead, motivated by a desire to restore and reset the balance. Commenting on this trend, Federica stated, “Women want their jewellery to reflect their positive life choices, where doing well is as important as looking and feeling good.” Truly embracing the natural beauty of the world we live in, diamonds and diamond jewellery will remind us of nature’s precious gifts and the responsibility we have to nurture it.



The varied moods of these two trends set the notes for the Spring Summer collection of 2017.