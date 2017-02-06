FLAME University, the pioneer of interdisciplinary education in India joins with Babson College, Massachusetts, United States to build and grow commitment in providing world-class entrepreneurship education.



Babson College, a private business school in the United States is a global authority in entrepreneurship education. It has consistently appeared on the U.S. News & World Report rankings as the number one college in entrepreneurship education for nearly three decades.

FLAME University, with its aspiration to create people who are leaders and job creators, has been accepted as a member of the Babson Collaborative, an initiative by Babson College to bring together educational institution from around the globe under one platform for the exchange of best practices in entrepreneurship education.



Commenting on membership in the Babson Collaborative-, Mr. Vallabh Bhanshali, Member – Governing Body, FLAME University, said, “We are privileged to announce our association with Babson College, USA, the most prestigious entrepreneurship institute in the world. At FLAME, we are striving to create a societal upgradation phenomenon by inculcating entrepreneurial and leadership skills in our students. With the current demographic situation in India, the need of the hour is to encourage and enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our country that will lead to sustainable employment. Through this – membership our goal is to continuously upgrade our entrepreneurship program that gives our students a global perspective. This association also gives our students an opportunity to experience entrepreneurship education at Babson College.” He further added, “FLAME University, through its deep industry connect can create test case studies jointly with Babson College which will enhance the learning experience of FLAME as well as Babson students.”



Mr. Tom Simon, Managing Director, Babson Collaborative, said, “We are pleased to welcome FLAME University into the Babson Collaborative. The association with FLAME University builds on our focus of spreading quality entrepreneurship education globally. FLAME University’s aspiration of instructing people to be job creators is also important to Babson. Like us, they also believe that we must educate entrepreneurs of all kinds, who transform opportunity into reality and who create social and economic value everywhere.”



Discussions of a potential association had begun during the early part of 2016. Members of the Board of FLAME University had met with the senior leadership team of Babson College consisting of Kerry Healy – President of Babson College, Tom Simon – Managing Director of Babson Collaborative and Vinod Radhakeesoon, Senior Director of Babson Executive and Enterprise Education at their campus in Massachusetts during Fall 2016.



Through membership in the Babson Collaborative, FLAME University strives to augment its entrepreneurship education offerings by participating in faculty development programs, jointly creating case studies and conducting research, benchmarking and enhancing curriculum, providing opportunities for students to participate in Babson courses and learning from the best practices of the most revered entrepreneurship educators globally.