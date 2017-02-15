Source : EY Wednesday, February 15, 2017 7:30PM IST (2:00PM GMT) EY Announces 17 Finalists for the 18th EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award Program New Delhi, Delhi, India EY, the global professional services organisation, today announced the selection of 17 of the country’s most exceptional entrepreneurs as Finalists for the 18th Entrepreneur of the Year™ – India 2016. ​​ An eminent nine-member Jury, led by Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, selected the 17 Finalists

The 17 Finalists have a combined revenue of over INR 154,335 crore (USD 23.38 billion) and employ over 5.2 lakh people worldwide

Jury commends Finalists for innovation, disrupting business models and building sustainable enterprises

Mr. Nandan Nilekani honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award



Together, these 17 Finalists have combined revenues of over INR 154,335 crore (USD 23.38 billion) and are providing employment to over 5.2 lakh people in India and globally.



A distinguished nine-member independent Jury led by Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries selected the Finalists. Other Jury members include Subodh Bhargava, Chairman, Tata Communications; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Executive Vice-Chairman, Info Edge (India) Limited; Naina Lal Kidwai, Chairman, Max Financial Services; Uday Kotak, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Kalpana Morparia, Chief Executive Officer, JP Morgan Chase South Asia and India; Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer, Wipro; Renuka Ramnath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Multiples Alternate Asset Management and A Vellayan, Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group.



Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Jury Chairman and Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceuticals says, “Like previous years, this year’s finalists too represent extremely successful companies that have not only disrupted the industry with a new business model but have disrupted themselves to chart a new growth path. We need more entrepreneurs to propel our country’s growth and it is important to recognize such innovative entrepreneurs.”



The Finalists for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2016 India Awards are: Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chairman, Dhanuka Agritech

Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, RBL Bank

Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cement

R Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Logistics Services

Dr Abhay Firodia, Chairman, Force Motors

Ajit Isaac, Chairman and Managing Director, Quess Corp

Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Freshdesk

Ravi Modi, Chairman and Managing Director, Vedant Fashions (Manyavar)

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty

Darshan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Vini Cosmetics

M. P. Ramachandran, Chairman and Managing Director, Jyothy Laboratories

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Systems

Rashesh Shah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Group

Uday Shankar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Star India

Samprada Singh, Chairman Emeritus and Basudeo Narain Singh, Executive Chairman, Alkem Laboratories

Chandubhai Virani, Whole time Director, Balaji Wafers

Mr. Nandan Nilekani will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable contribution to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is a pioneering citizen identification program, unparalleled in scope and scale worldwide. As the Honorary Advisor to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), he has also helped create the ecosystem for digital financial services in India. He has also played a major role in the growth of the Indian Information Technology industry and is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honor, in 2009.



Mr. Uday Kotak, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank and winner of the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award 2014 says, “I was delighted to be part of this Jury and impressed with the robustness of the process. This year’s Finalists truly define the India of today and tomorrow. What is really interesting is that we are seeing real-world businesses adopting digital and transforming themselves. My message to every entrepreneur in India is, “Go out there, build your dream and more importantly, build a business model that is sustainable over time.”



Says Ms. Kalpana Morparia, CEO, JP Morgan Chase, South Asia and India, “What made the Jury process truly outstanding is the richness of the candidates. This year’s theme for the Awards – ‘Ideas, Innovation and Inspiration’, are the three 'I's that are driving India’s economy and many of the 2016 finalists embody this theme. Looking beyond the digital services companies, what is phenomenal is that existing established businesses are disrupting their own models to keep pace with the digital economy.”



Watch what the jury has to say about the EOY 2016 finalists in this video.



The selection criterion included the nominee’s entrepreneurial spirit, recent financial performance, strategic direction and global impact, product or service innovation, company leadership including personal integrity and risk-taking, values and key employee initiatives, and involvement with the community.



The winners will be announced across several categories, while the national winner will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year (WEOY) awards in Monte Carlo from 8-11 June 2017.



Rajiv Memani, Chairman, EY India, says, “What strikes me about our 2016 Finalists is how they have acquired tremendous scale and size from what were clearly modest beginnings. A strong focus on the customer and a business model based on innovative products and services for niche markets have enabled them to create a lasting impact. Also, reliance on technology and a bold vision for the future has helped them scale up rapidly.”



Says Farokh Balsara, Partner and EOY India Program Leader, “Entrepreneurs have the power to impact our lives. Their unyielding drive to seize the power of transformative ideas creates jobs, energizes markets, builds wealth and spurs economic growth around the world. We salute their passion and insight that make them different and exceptional. Our EOY 2016 India finalists are a rare group of individuals who with their disruptive ideas and incredible innovation are inspiring a whole new generation of entrepreneurs.” Zarin Daruwala, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered and sponsor of the EOY 2016 India Awards says, “We are delighted to sponsor The EY awards, which captures and celebrates the spirit behind India’s economic resurgence – the Indian entrepreneur. Never before in our history have we seen ideas and innovation spur on with such zeal, whether it is in the exciting world of start-ups with technology as the centrepiece of business ideas, or conventional business which are reshaping themselves by using technology to unleash the full potential of their products and services. India, today, has the third highest number of Unicorns globally, with two of them in the top 20, and the IITs rank fourth across all institutes in producing billion dollar start-up entrepreneurs. The lasting impact is in the manifold ways entrepreneurship touches and changes lives: creating employment, raising health and education standards, and ushering in a stable and progressive society. With the government encouraging new entrepreneurship through ‘StartupIndia’ and the success stories already scripted, India is becoming the crucible of ideas, ambition and entrepreneurial spirit.” The past winners of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year India Awards include Vinita and Nilesh Gupta (Lupin Limited), Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India), Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank), Adi Godrej (Godrej Group), Rahul Bhatia (Interglobe Enterprises), Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharmaceuticals), Anand G Mahindra (Mahindra Group), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Resources), Tulsi Tanti (Suzlon Energy), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Group), Ratan Tata (Tata Group), N.R Narayana Murthy (Infosys), Brijmohan Lall Munjal (Hero Group), (Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), and Subhash Chandra (Zee Telefilms).



