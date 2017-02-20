Source : EY Monday, February 20, 2017 6:35PM IST (1:05PM GMT) EY Announces 17 Finalists for the 18th EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Award Program New Delhi, Delhi, India EY, the global professional services organisation, today announced the selection of 17 of the country’s most exceptional entrepreneurs as Finalists for the 18th Entrepreneur of the Year™ – India 2016. EY, the global professional services organization, today announced the selection of 17 of the country’s most exceptional entrepreneurs as Finalists for the 18th Entrepreneur of the Year™ – India 2016. An eminent nine-member Jury, led by Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries selected the 17 Finalists.



Learn more about the EOY 2016 finalists in this video:



https://youtu.be/3dzW4r4PT5U



Mr. Nandan Nilekani is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable contribution to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is a pioneering citizen identification program, unparalleled in scope and scale worldwide.



The winners will be announced across several categories on February 24, 2017, at New Delhi. The national winner will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year (WEOY) awards in Monte Carlo from 8-11 June 2017.



