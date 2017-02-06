Enables voice recording and modulation with diverse background sounds

Create videos with different pitches and share it with 15+ filters

Unlimited Calls to National & international number at very low rate

Free calling from LOLmess to LOLmess

Unlimited fun: no sign ups or logins required



LOLmess brings the ultimate social messaging app with an array of quirky features to offer uninhibited networking 24*7. The application is coupled with specific user- engaging features like talking Mitis, twisted filters, Speaking Avatars, wide range of emojis etc. making chatting an enthralling experience for users. The latest version of the application is available on Google Play and App store.



LOLmess with its wide range of features offers a mix of fun and entertainment with communication. Now enjoy unhindered conversation at economic rates with LOLmess features. It enables to pretend with various voice modulation features, choose from a wide range emoticons, use twisted filters to fool your dear ones. The features loaded in the application includes HD voice calling, video calls with background sounds, voice recordings, twisted filters, Speaking Avatars and free calls. The app allows the users to enjoy the fun quotient with its cutting- edge technology.

The App along with seamless connectivity explores the entertainment zone as well with the feature ‘Talking Mitis’. It is a 3D character feature with virtual pets which imitate the user’s voice in five different modes. This features escalates the entertainment quotient and is a favorite amongst kids.



Speaking on the launch Hakan Lindgren said, “We are excited to develop a platform which will enable users to experience the new age communication features. The app is built to bring an overhaul in the calling/chatting experience and thus we have added features which makes it a fun and entertaining practice. We have already received a positive response from users with the number of downloads and the rating thus we look forward to developing more such apps. Communication today is an integral part in everyone’s life and we through innovation have ensured it cuts the mundaneness.”

The bag of surprises does not end as it also offers voice recording in different pitches ranging from a monstrous to helium pitch. The App helps to share the fun with others through easy sharing on social media platforms with its twisted filters. It has achieved 2500 downloads at google play store and have received a 5 star from users. LOLmess allows to experience entertainment packed social networking and it is time to enjoy chatting.