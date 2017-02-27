Euro Fashion Inners Celebrates the Inner Fire and Passion with Euro Blaze

Premium inner wear brand, Euro Fashion Inners recently announced the launch of Euro Blaze, a new collection of men’s brief that celebrates the Inner Fire and Passion of men that drives them towards higher goals in life. Euro Blaze is for men who want to take the world in their stride and conquer it!

“Euro Blaze is a tribute to the Fire and Passion of modern young men, who aspire to live life on their own terms and succeed in all spheres alike. Euro Blaze is cut and styled to make modern men more confident and even more stylish, so that they can stay focused towards their life goals without worrying about their looks,” says Brand President, Mr Rajnish Agarwal.



The products are based on the Latest Modern Trends and are provided with Contrast Cut and Sew for Manly Enhancements. To add to this, Euro Blaze briefs features Intimate Low Rise Fit, Contoured Centre Pouch and Full Covered Back for that perfect Macho Look.



“We’ve used 100% Combed Cotton, so that men can look good and stay comfortable at the same time. At Euro, we believe that style is not a substitute of comfort rather the duo makes a deadly combination when put together,” affirmed Mr Agarwal.



Euro Blaze is available in men’s favourite colours including Black, Navy, Olive Green, Grey Melange, and Coffee Brown in 75 cm – 100 cm size range.



Euro Blaze briefs are Retailing Pan India across the Leading Retail Counters, Malls and Super Markets. They can also be purchased online at Eurofashions.in and other Popular Ecommerce Portals.



About Euro Fashion Inners:



Euro Fashion Inners is a brand of choice for the sexy and fashionable. It is an emerging brand in the premier innerwear segment with an ever growing client base.



Euro Fashion Inners Online: http://eurofashions.in



Euro Fashion Inners Social: Euro Fashions (Facebook); @Euro_Fashions (Twitter)