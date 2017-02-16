Source : eGovernments Foundation Thursday, February 16, 2017 9:43PM IST (4:13PM GMT) eGovernments Foundation Signed MoU with Kozhikode Municipal Corporation for Implementing Building Plan Automation Software in Kozhikode Kozhikode, Kerala, India Bengaluru based eGovernments Foundation has signed an agreement with Kozhikode Municipal Corporation to develop building plan automation software. Bengaluru based eGovernments Foundation has signed an agreement with Kozhikode Municipal Corporation to develop building plan automation software.



Kozhikode Municipal Corporation secretary Ms. Mrunmai Joshi, eGovernments Foundation CEO Mr. Viraj Tyagi and Malabar Chamber of Commerce President Mr. P.V. Nidheesh were present and signed the agreement to develop the software for the city. The system will be functional in three months post software installation in the corporation office and training of the staff.



The Building Plan Approval system will allow for submission of plan approval, provide instant status update to the end user and avert delays in approving building plan and issuance of permits. A file-tracking system and SMS notification for document verification and site examination would be incorporated in the software. Online payment provision for the scrutiny fees and plan fees will also be introduced. Digital signature of the ULB officials will be used in the online approval of the files.



eGovernments Foundation CEO Mr. Viraj Tyagi presented the project before corporators at the corporation council hall. “The Building Plan module will greatly help in improving processing time, transparency and end to end tracking of building plan applications – ultimately improving the ease of doing business,” he said.



Malabar Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the project that will be implemented by the subcommittee on e-Governance of City Consultative Committee. Malabar Chamber of Commerce, President Mr. P.V. Nidheesh said, “It would bring a positive energy to local businesses.”



“Highlights of the software are the unified interpretation of building rules and the facility for file tracking. The software is open-source, and hence no additional charges like license fee or royalty incur for scaling it to other civic bodies within Kerala,” said regional town planner Mr. K.V. Abdul Malik.



Mayor Thottathil Raveendran said, “It would be a boon not just to the public, but also the staff and councillors whose workload will come down significantly.” Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

