Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Awarded Best Life Insurer 2016

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, the joint venture between the Edelweiss Group and Tokio Marine Holdings of Japan, has been conferred the Winner – Best Life Insurer 2016, at the prestigious Outlook Money Awards. The annual award ceremony in its 15th year was held in Mumbai on 24th January, 2017 and was graced by honorable Member of Parliament, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi.

The Outlook Money Awards are given to the best providers of financial products and services in the country, and is basis a comprehensive set of measures, as chosen by an eminent jury. The parameters considered included – business performance, customer satisfaction parameters and corporate governance, as per a thorough evaluation done by CARE Ratings.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Deepak Mittal, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, said, “We are thrilled to have been bestowed with this accolade, which is dedicated to our advisors, partners and customer service teams. A strong and innovative customer-centric approach, driven by rigorous employee training, customer literacy programs and strong corporate governance, enabled us to shine through. We appreciate the fact that customers, as well as the industry have acknowledged such great value in our approach.”

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance entered the Life Insurance market in India in 2011, with a view to position itself very differently from others, by being focused on customer-centricity. In order to better existent practices in the industry, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance came up with a unique sales process known as ‘Vijaypath’, which empowers the customer by enabling him to understand his needs in an intuitive manner, and thereby help him choose the right product to fulfill that need.

This innovative approach has helped Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance live up to its proposition – “Insurance se badhkar hai aapki zaroorat”.