Source : Delta Wednesday, February 8, 2017 8:40PM IST (3:10PM GMT) TAI:2308(TAI:2308) Delta to Unveil its Game-changing Display & Monitoring Solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2017 Hoofddorp, The Netherlands Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced today it will demonstrate its expanded portfolio of display and monitoring solutions for diverse applications at ISE 2017 in Amsterdam. Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, announced today it will demonstrate its expanded portfolio of display and monitoring solutions for diverse applications at ISE 2017 in Amsterdam. The newly-launched 4K DLP® Laser Video Wall solution, available at Delta’s booth, will shine not only with its unrivalled 4K resolution and 2,400-lumen brightness, but also with its best-in-class 560mm-depth extra slim form factor. Vivitek, a brand of Delta, present at its own booth, will feature, among others, the newest additions to the Vivitek NovoConnect Family: the NovoEnterprise and NovoTouch, wireless collaboration systems, and its newest digital signage solution, the NovoDS4K. Key highlights at Delta’s Hall 11, Stand F-111 exhibition will be:

The newly-launched 4K DLP ® Laser Video Wall is the only one in the industry offering 4K-resolution laser cubes with 560mm-depth extra slim form factor . The unmatched 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 2,400-lumen brightness, brightness uniformity (≥ 98%) of its 70-inch cubes and its built-in auto-correction system, Intelli-Sense, make this state-of-the-art solution the most effective choice for critical applications such as surveillance, disaster control, traffic supervision as well as broadcasting. Intelli-Sense monitors various parameters of the system and automatically performs real-time adjustments needed for 24×7 operations. This superior video wall is also the first in its kind with in the i ndustry to offer IP6X protection rating.

Our full line of video walls become comprehensive display & monitoring solutions by leveraging Delta's various vision control systems. The DVCS (Distributive Vision Control System) platform is a high-performance IP-based control system designed to fulfill the sophisticated needs of control room applications. With DVCS, operators can manage multiple video sources on a single display, enlarge a single video signal to multiple displays or enable centralized control of several video walls. With 60fps, DVCS ensures perfect continuity of images across multiple cubes. Alternative control systems developed by Delta including the embedded system MiNiCON and the Windows-based Icon PRO, will roll out their respective capabilities for our visitors at ISE 2017. For indoor applications requiring captivating images, Delta's 1.9mm Pitch LED Displays are the ideal choice given their value-added properties such as 1,000-nit brightness, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, black SMD technology and native 13-bit color processing. Moreover, their modular, lightweight yet rugged design will impress system integrators who will experience this solution through an interactive display at Delta's booth. Vivitek, a brand of Delta for projectors and related inventive display technology, showcases its portfolio at its own booth, Hall 5, Stand R-55. These will include: The new Laser Ultra Show Throw (UST) projectors, DH765Z-UST series and DW763Z-UST series. Both projectors promise to marvel with their design, which delivers up to of operational time extraordinary 20,000-hour lifetime lampless laser light source, 3,500-ANSI lumen brightness and 12,000:1 contrast ratio.

The NovoEnterprise can be used to inject a new level of participation into your next conference room meetings. By pairing the NovoEnterprise with one of Vivitek's state-of-the-art projectors, participants can take turns easily sharing content right on the conference room wall, whether it is a picture on their phone from a recent event or a pertinent graph that is saved on their tablet.

An Ultra HD 4K 75" interactive large format display, the NovoTouch LK7530i, which integrates NovoConnect technology with an interactive display, is a user-friendly wireless presentation and collaboration solution. The interactive display supports up to a 20-point finger touch capabilities (10-point writing, 20-point touch). It is the perfect solution for wireless presentation and content sharing. It includes additional enhanced functions, such as voting and polling.

The highly versatile NovoDS4K, an innovative digital signage solution for generating dynamic and customizable multimedia content in minutes through its wireless system architecture. This technology is designed to enhance advertising results in a wide range of applications.

Welcome to Delta's and Vivitek's showcases at ISE 2017, the largest AV systems integration show in the world, from February 7 to 10 and held at the Amsterdam RAI.

