Source : Delta Monday, February 27, 2017 12:51PM IST (7:21AM GMT) TAI:2308(TAI:2308) Delta Introduced Intelligent and Energy-saving Building Solutions at ACREX 2017 Gurgaon, Haryana, India Delta India, part of Delta Group, a leading global provider of power and thermal management solutions, introduced integrated Delta Building Solutions at ACREX 2017 from 23rd to 25th February at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Delta India, part of Delta Group, a leading global provider of power and thermal management solutions, introduced integrated Delta Building Solutions at ACREX 2017 from 23rd to 25th February at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.



Delta, as an ACREX 2017 Building Automation Partner, demonstrated Delta’s Building Solutions which are capable of inter-compatibility with Delta’s full-spectrum of energy-saving, energy generation and energy storage systems such as BMS, HVAC, elevator, lighting, EV charging, PV, and more. Delta also showcased its leading-edge industrial automation technologies focusing on its broad spectrum of AC motor drives, AC servo drives, PLCs, industrial PCs and panel PCs, HMIs, IoT routers and industrial Ethernet switches, power regeneration units, smart sensors, machine vision solutions, power meters, flow meters, temperature controllers for smart, green buildings and factories.



Delta Building Automation Solutions are featured with a comprehensive and integrated building management and control platform, which has been applied to many buildings globally to improve the operation efficiency of building systems and to reduce management complexity and cost. In 2016, Delta Controls and LOYTEC joined Delta Group with their comprehensive product lines and rich knowledge in building automation solutions, which will enhance Delta’s overall building automation portfolio and global market presence.



An integral part of Delta’s portfolio is BMCS (Building Management & Control Systems), an IoT oriented, cloud-ready and all-in-one platform that enables intelligent, eco-friendly and highly-efficient management of buildings and their respective underlying sub-systems, including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), lighting, security, power generation, and more. Delta’s BMCS is uniquely compatible with all international communication protocols installed in buildings, including BACnet, Modbus, EnOcean, LON, M-Bus, KNX, OPC, and DALI.



Since 2006, Delta has built 23 green buildings worldwide. The new Delta Americas headquarters building in Fremont, California, which has been certified as a LEED Platinum green building and is targeted to achieving the Net Zero standard. The new building is a solid example of adopting Delta Building Solutions and BMCS to improve building energy efficiency.



Whether in cross-building, cross-regional or cross-system applications, Delta’s intelligent building solutions and products help building managers achieve optimal efficiency in their daily operations and maintenance tasks, and enhance people’s health and productivity.



*Disclaimer: The capitalized terms “DALI”, “LUX”, “LonMark”, “BACnet” or other marks mentioned herein are trademarks of their respective owners and are referred only for explanation or descriptive purpose and to the owners' benefit, without intention of use or infringement. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

