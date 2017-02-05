Delhi Walks for Life

CanSupport pioneers in the field of palliative care that today runs the largest home-care program for people with cancer in India. It organized its 10th annual walk called “Walk for Life”. Bollywood sweetheart and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala was the Chief Guest at the event and flagged off the Walk on a colorful Sunday morning that saw school children, prominent citizens and people from all sections of society gather to express solidarity with those living with cancer and to mark World Cancer Day. Smt Gursharan Kaur also attended the walk and has been chief patron of the Walk for Life and leads from the front since its inception. Shri Satyendra Jain, Hon'ble Minister of Power, PWD, Health, Industries & Gurudwara Elections released a booklet on cancer awareness.



Personalities from public life, academics and corporates were present in large numbers at the Walk.

H.E. Mr. Mentor Villagomez Merino-Ambassador of Ecuadoria, H.E. Mr. Jorge Juan Castaneda Mendez- Ambassador of Peru, H.E. Mr. Augusto Montiel- Ambassador of Venezuela, H.E. Mr. Andres Barbe- Ambassador of Chile, Dr. Harit Chaturvedi- Chairman, Max Institute of Oncology Max Healthcare India, Mr. Pratyush Kumar- India President, Boeing International along with Harmala Gupta, CanSupport Founder-President lead the Walk.



This year, CanSupport’s Walk for Life witnessed more than 10000 participants including, the corporate houses, supporters, members of the diplomatic corps and expat community in Delhi, and cancer survivors walked or ran down Rajpath to show they care, and to support the work of the



CanSupport’s annual walk aims to create awareness about cancer, to raise funds for the people affected by cancer and to honor the struggle against cancer. People walked and ran in memory of loved ones and wrote moving messages on the Wall of Honor.



A performance on Walk for Life Anthem composed by budding composer Ahad was one of the main attractions of the event. Fun activities like tattoos, face painting and nail art kept the walkers in good spirits while DJ’s pepped up the ambience.



Certificates of Merit and prizes were awarded to different groups to laud them for their active efforts in furthering the CanSupport cause. Trophies were given for Largest School Group, Largest Corporate Group and Largest Volunteer Group. Also awarded were Highest Individual Pledge Raiser, Highest Institutional Pledge Raiser and Best Slogan



In India, cancer has become one of the four leading causes of death, according to estimates from the Cancer Registry Program of ICMR reveal that Delhi has the highest prevalence rate in India – there are currently 200,000 people in the capital with cancer with about 21,000 being added annually. Of these, 10,000 die every year. On the back of this disheartening statistic is the fact that 75%-80% patients are diagnosed when they are in the 3rd or 4th stage of cancer – hence the role of palliative care becomes all the more important, over and above medical interventions and treatment.



"We are delighted to support CanSupport in the fight against cancer,” said Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India. “Our colleagues are committed to improving the quality of lives for our communities and they come out in large numbers year after year for this walk to support and encourage cancer survivors."



Harmala Gupta, Founder of CanSupport thanked all participants and volunteers who had gathered to express solidarity with the cause of cancer. “Unlike the west, where survivorship figures for cancer are on the rise, in India, unfortunately, the majority of those diagnosed become aware of their condition when the cancer has already spread and cure becomes difficult” she said. Gupta, a cancer survivor herself, believes that palliative care is a neglected field in India. “CanSupport helps ease the suffering and turmoil of patients and families coping with an advanced illness that threatens their dignity and quality of life,” she added. CanSupport is a pioneer in the field of palliative care and runs the largest home-care programme for people with cancer in India.



The 2017 Walk for Life was sponsored by Boeing and was co-sponsored by Max India Foundation.