DAMS Student Tops NEET PG 2017

Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (DAMS) student, Dr. Shabnam made her parents and institute proud by achieving first rank in NEET PG 2017. Around one lac doctors appeared for this nationwide exam and compete for various specialties. Dr. Shabnam attributes her success to her teachers in DAMS and her dedicated plans with a lot of hard work and patience.

According to her DAMS was very helpful in her preparation and with regular class in DAMS Trivandrum and online DAMS doubt solving mechanism as she could stay in touch with top faculty members from across the country sitting in Kerala and that made all the difference in her rank and gave her the competitive edge. She also appreciated DAMS for their Grand Test series which simulates the actual exam. She was grateful to her parents and mentor Dr. Sumer Sethi.

Dr. Sumer Sethi director, DAMS says that, “At DAMS we provide education keeping in mind the current exam pattern and scenario, making students rank high in all post graduate medical entrance exams which definitely pave the way to newcomers to join our team to crack these examinations.” He also added that to crack PG medical entrance examinations is not easy as it depends on the preparation strategy that is followed very carefully and timely. He also congratulated all the students who cracked this examination.