Source : CSS Corp Thursday, February 2, 2017 6:50PM IST (1:20PM GMT) CSS Corp Wins Prestigious ‘NETGEAR Partner of the Year’ Award 2016 Wins across major partner criteria globally Bangalore, Karnataka, India CSS Corp, a leading IT Services and Tech Support company recently won the prestigious ‘Partner of the Year – 2016’ Award from NETGEAR, a global networking company. The award was announced at the NETGEAR vendor summit held in Santa Clara, CA, USA in January this year. CSS Corp bagged this award by scoring high across four major partner criteria of being the Most Innovative and Value Added Partner, the Best in Class Overall Performer, the top Performer in Premium Tech Support, and World Class Customer Experience Management.



CSS Corp is NETGEAR’s key global tech support partner. Their specialized technical support solutions help optimize and create superlative customer experiences in every interaction through automation/self-service, with an Omni channel experience across all social and support channels based on the customer needs. All of this is driven by an analytics platform that makes the support engine intelligent and pro-active. CSS Corp’s Tech Support services not only helps simplify support but also enhances brand stickiness and creates new revenue streams whilst reducing support costs.



Speaking on the occasion, Jennifer Khouri, VP Customer Support at NETGEAR commented, “At NETGEAR, we are very serious about providing great customer experiences. We believe that connecting with customers pro-actively and in greater frequency will bring us richer insights. This will help us know where we are falling short, and move beyond a traditional support model to a place of listening and truly understanding. Our aim is to forge stronger ties with our customers and for that to happen we need to be more proactive in our approach. This is where our support partner CSS Corp plays a key role. We are glad to partner with them, and wish them continued success.”



Manish Tandon, CEO of CSS Corp. added, “Our relationship with NETGEAR goes back a long way. We understand their need for smart support in today’s IoT world with pressures on shorter product cycles. They are continually pushing their own team, and ours, to think bigger and do more to enhance the overall customer experience. They have embarked on incredibly innovative initiatives which has poised them to become a customer experience leader. We are delighted to partner with them in this journey of creating fundamentally strong customer relations in the technology world. This honour of being awarded their prestigious ‘Partner of the Year – 2016’ is a recognition of the cohesive efforts between both the companies. On behalf of CSS Corp, we humbly accept this recognition and will strive to continually deliver our best.”



About CSS Corp



CSS Corp. is a leading player in IT technology support with over 140 global clients, including Fortune 1000 companies, which partner with this company for providing customer support on enterprise and consumer products. The global team of over 5,500 technology support professional spread across 15 global locations, provide the right customer experience (CX) strategy and execution on a daily basis. The company has a rich expertise in managing large and complex IT ecosystems for over 15 years. For more information, visit www.csscorp.com.



About NETGEAR



Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company's products are sold. Netgear products are sold in approximately 28,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 27,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

