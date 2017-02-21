Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown Brings You the Best of Nickelodeon Cartoons

Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown is all set to bring to you the much loved fictional characters from Nickelodeon at their Sunday Brunch at Downtown Kitchen & Bar from 19th February to 12th March 2017. Right from characters like SpongeBob and Dora to the latest loved ones like Motu & Patlu, the brunch will be themed on the basis of these characters.



Meet your favorite characters and enjoy their company while they entertain you every week with their adventurous and funny stories. Not to miss the buffet spread which features favorite dishes of your toons, like an array of sea food for SpongeBob & elaborate Spanish dishes for Dora! Sweeten your experience with a plethora of desserts specially handcrafted by our team of chefs. To keep the entertainment alive, there will be creative activities like treasure hunt, face painting competition, tattoo fair, balloon painting and a lot more.



While the kids feast on the extensive brunch and enjoy the activities under the professional care of well-trained hotel staff, parents too have a perfect opportunity to unwind with unique crafted cocktails, delectable food and soothing music adding to their relaxation.

Speaking on this occasion Anuj Soin, F&B Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown said, “We want to give the little ones this unique experience which will entertain them immensely along with their parents. The entire team and myself have studied each character in detail to incorporate their likes & dislikes in the Sunday Brunch making it even more authentic. We really hope all the kids and their parents have a wonderful time at our brunch.”



Details:



Venue: Downtown Kitchen & Bar, Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown

Time: 12:30 – 4:00 PM

Availability: 19th February to 12th March 2017 (Every Sunday)

Pricing: INR 1945 ++ Mocktail Brunch per person

INR 2895++ Cocktail Brunch per person

INR 1000++ for kids 6-12 years of age

Kids below 5 years of age dine free



Address: Plot no B, 27, Sector Road, Block B, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 27, Gurugram



For reservations, call: 9717015950 / +91 124 488 8444 / Ext 8245



For more information, visit: http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/delgu-courtyard-gurgaon/

https://www.facebook.com/CourtyardMarriottGurgaon/