Collegedunia Bags First Position in India Digital Awards, 2017

Collegedunia, India’s largest College Information Aggregator and Review site of India, bagged first rank at the 7th edition of India Digital Awards organized by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The Award Ceremony was accompanied by 11th India Digital Summit, which is the premier digital event of the country.

This 7th edition of India Digital Awards, which was a part of 11th India Digital Summit, held at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi, was attended by an audience full of Founders and Co-Founders of numerous successful startups. Collegedunia.com had been nominated for the Education category in the Website Awards genre.

India Digital Summit is an annual event organized by IAMAI and is attended by startup enthusiasts from all over the country. With an aim to spread awareness and an agenda to discuss numerous pre-defined topic over some expert sessions, the event has received success in its old editions. The 11th edition also remained one of the biggest events of the nation.

The summit acted as a playground for more than 1,500 Senior Executives from companies spread in genres including Mobile Tech, AdTech, Consumer Tech, Cloud Services, Digital Payments, Digital Startups, etc. Flow of knowledge took place during the summit in the form of keynote speeches by founders and co-founders of services like PayTM, Freecharge, Flipkart, Saavn, etc. which was followed by the much-awaited Award Ceremony.

The 7th edition of India Digital Awards constituted nominations spread across seven categories and 38 sub-categories. The jury comprised of personalities spread throughout the genres of the awards who ranked the nominations based on the various parameters laid down. The awards surely do provide the top-performers, a totally different outlook in the world outside.



Collegedunia bagged the first position in the category it was nominated for. Mr. Sahil Chalana, founder of Collegedunia Web Pvt. Ltd. overwhelmingly said, “Education industry has a scope of tremendous growth and development. It must always be remembered that providing best-suited information to the seekers should be the aim of every such company.” He added, “The company has been able to grow exponentially and always aims at growing further. For the company being at such a young age and making this achievement is something that I feel pride in.”



Collegedunia has aimed at providing detailed information about numerous colleges and courses and also provide free counselling to students who are confused by this huge plethora of options. The website plays host to information of more than 20,000 colleges and 5,000 courses. The information is updated regularly so that each student could get the exact information he needs through this medium.

With a dynamic growth model, Collegedunia has become the largest of its kind in this genre and is continuously setting new benchmarks for the others to achieve. The daily traffic on the site is averaged at 3 Lakh visits per day.

The mobile app variant of Collegedunia is also flagging on heights of success as it has reached a number of 100,000 installs and the numbers are growing further. The Live Counselling session is also being extended to WhatsApp version for a further outreach.