Source : SANYO Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:00PM IST (12:30PM GMT) (NSE:PANASONIC)(BSE:523307) Celebrate the True Picture with Sanyo Full HD TV Festival New Delhi, Delhi, India Sanyo announces Full HD TV Festival where one can avail offers on the purchase of Sanyo LED TV on Amazon between February 20-23 and save a minimum of 30%. Avail offers on Sanyo LED TV range available from 20 th to 23 rd February, 2017

to 23 February, 2017 1 year additional warranty worth upto Rs. 7000

15% Cashback upto Rs. 3000 on YES BANK Credit and Debit Cards

No cost EMI for Bajaj Finserv EMI Card Holders

Enhancing the viewing experience, Sanyo, one of the renowned household names for televisions, announced its Sanyo Full HD Festival. Available exclusively on Amazon, one can save minimum 30% on buying Sanyo’s LED TV range. Kick-started from 20th February, the offers celebrate the true picture with Full HD, boasting double pixels, double clarity and double sharpness.



The sale is available in Sanyo’s Full HD LED TV range available in sizes from 32 inches to 49 inches. In addition, it offers 1 year additional warranty worth upto Rs. 7000 and 15% Cashback upto Rs. 3000 on YES BANK Credit and Debit Cards. Customers can also enjoy No cost EMI on their Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards.



On this occasion; Mr. Sarthak Seth, Business Head – Sanyo said, “Sanyo is committed in making technology accessible to all, and enhance their viewing experience. With our Full HD TV festival, we aim to provide exceptional detail, colour and contrast, with a far wider range of brightness, and offer them yet another reason to purchase Sanyo LED TV. It not only reinforces our commitment to meet the consumer demands but also amplifies our reach to a larger audience. At Sanyo, we aim to bring consumers the best way to enjoy the features like wide-viewing angles, Dot noise reduction, and real colors among others.”



Sanyo comes with a wide range of Full HD LED TVs (32, 43 and 49-inch) starting from 15,990. The range provides stunning picture quality with sharp images and vivid colours. One can experience audio quality like never before with the Surround Sound feature and enjoy a perfect theatre experience at home. Equipped with box speakers, the range provides a crystal clear audio experience and enhanced bass for an unmatched experience while watching your favourite music videos or blockbusters with your closed ones. In addition, it provides 3.5 mm headphone output, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a PC port with A+ Grade Panel.

Model MRP (in Rs.) Discount Deal Price (in Rs.) XT-32S7100F 24,990 36% 15,990 XT-43S7100F 33,990 30% 23,950 XT-49S7100F 40,990 32% 31,990

