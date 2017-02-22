Source : Zippo Wednesday, February 22, 2017 4:05PM IST (10:35AM GMT) Painting with Fire: Artist Uses Flame of a Zippo Windproof Lighter to Create Striking Art New Delhi, Delhi, India Iconic American brand Zippo has launched a captivating video showcasing the genius of Canadian Fire Artist Steven Spazuk. He uses fumage technique which casts aside traditional painting tools in favour of fire. In the video, Steven uses flame to create an original artwork and reveals how he harnesses the power of fire. Iconic American brand Zippo has launched a captivating video showcasing the genius of Canadian artist, Steven Spazuk. Known as the Fire Artist, Steven realized the fascinating ‘fumage’ technique, which casts aside traditional tools such as paintbrushes in favor of painting with fire. In the newly released video, Steven uses flame to create an original artwork and reveals how he expertly harnesses the power of fire.



The never-before-seen footage features Steven “attacking the paper” with the flame of a Zippo windproof lighter and other fire tools and then retouching his designs by etching patterns with natural bird feathers and blades. Filmed in his studio in Montreal, Steven divulges how his unique artistic approach originated and his inspiration.



See Steven in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-odU2Kf4v4A&feature=youtu.be



Steven’s art style, which originally came to him in a dream, is steeped in improvisation and spontaneity and is something he has worked on perfecting for the last 14 years. His long-held affinity for his own Zippo windproof lighter, dating back to his days as a college art student is identified as a source of artistic creativity and inspiration. Speaking of the cooperation, Steven said:



“The flame is something that truly inspires my art; once I found my way of working with fire I knew it would become my voice and I should be committed to that craft. A Zippo lighter has always been a part of my toolbox, and I also love how it can be a piece of art in itself. To me, it’s both a muse and a tool so Zippo is a stimulating brand to work alongside.”



With its distinctive style and classic construction, the Zippo windproof lighter has served as a canvas for endless artistic creations. For 85 years Zippo has brought unmatched levels of artistic talent to the smallest of canvases – from the early years of etching and hand-painted details to today’s cutting-edge 360-degree MultiCut engraving. With over 300,000 designs created since 1932, Zippo continues to push the boundaries of design. By working with Steven Spazuk, Zippo is proud to continue showcasing art in all its forms.



Alongside the video artwork, Steven has brought his unique artistic talent to a new limited edition Zippo windproof lighter, featuring his art. To get your hands on one, look out for competitions on Facebook.



The innovative designs position the lighter as the “spark” of creativity from which Steven’s art arises. Much like a genie bottle, Steven imagines figures being born from the flame of the Zippo lighter itself, producing intricate, swirling clouds of charcoal shading turning into human and nature motifs.



David Warfel, VP Global Marketing at Zippo said: “At Zippo, we pride ourselves on continuing to push the boundaries of design, and so working with Steven made perfect sense. We admire his inventive approach using the flame of our famous windproof lighter! With over 80 years of history, Zippo has an influential and dedicated fan base. During this time Zippo has transcended its functional benefits to become a cultural icon and we love finding new ways for our customers to appreciate the brand.”



