Convergence India 2017: Hi-tech Showcase Offers a Glimpse into the Future Convergence India 2017 presents a complete picture of the current industry landscape and emerging technologies in the ICT, broadcast and digital media sectors. The inspiring keynotes and tech workshops on timely topics, led by industry experts encourage innovative thinking. New Delhi, Delhi, India Convergence India 2017 presents a complete picture of the current industry landscape and emerging technologies in the ICT, broadcast and digital media sectors. The inspiring keynotes and tech workshops on timely topics, led by industry experts encourage innovative thinking. Every year technology czars and startups alike descend on New Delhi to either showcase the amazing products and solutions or to clinch deals behind the scene at Convergence India.



Connecting with industry leaders, hitting the show floor, and listening to highly sought after industry experts, the three-days spent at Convergence India are energising for participants.



Convergence India 2017 is a veritable non-stop feast of knowledge. With over 150 speakers providing insights on the latest industry trends and innovations, the show’s longstanding insightful and technical conference sessions are more robust than before. Covering a broad set of topics, starting from ‘Digital India campaign’ to ‘How Internet of Things is Transforming Business for Enterprises’ to ‘Why Adoption of Cloud Technology is Important’ to ‘5G-The Next Big Step in Mobile Communication Technologies and How It will Revolutionise the Customer Experience’ to ‘Digitisation Challenges in India’ to ‘Next Gen TV’, the sessions engage in discussions crucial to the advancement of the ICT, broadcast and digital media sectors.



At the inaugural conference session, ‘Digital India,’ discussions focused on the Digital India 2020 priorities and building a successful digital service ecosystem.



BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Executive Chairman, Cyient , India, said, “One of the biggest examples of Digital India is JAM, i.e. Jandhan , Adhaar and Mobile connectivity. With such initiatives, we can see direct benefit being transferred to the end user. The biggest challenge in India is a lack of quality education and therefore many people still cannot use any of the digital platforms. Additionally, there is an urgent need to address cyber security issues.”



Stating that the three pillars of the Digital India campaign include vision of the government, policy matters, and user behaviour, Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director, CISCO, India & SAARC, said, “Digitisation will impact all industries and it may seem as a disruption in the beginning, but at the end it will be valuable for the progress of the country.”



The session, ‘Mobile Phone Industry – Torch bearer of the Make in India and the Digital India initiatives,’ witnessed discussions aimed at strengthening the Indian mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives.



Ramesh Vasvani, Senior Advisor, Intex, India, said, “Mobile phones have created a great success story in India and are a boon to our economy. The mobile handset manufacturing industry has emerged as a platform for schemes like Make in India and Digital India, which has helped in increased transactions through e-wallets.”



Sunil Raina, Business Head, Xolo, India, added, “One of the greatest advantages is that most of the software for mobile phones is created in India.”



Coming to products and services on display at Convergence India 2017, here's a sneak peek at what’s new and what’s coming from leading industry companies.

Elemental , an Amazon Web Services Company, empowers media companies to deliver premium video experiences to consumers. At the booth, visitors learn about how the company provides media organisations with a family of on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based solutions for Internet-based video delivery.

’ global leading end-to-end network management platform DataMiner makes it possible to manage operations more easily and efficiently. DataMiner 9.5 provides unprecedented visibility on user experience, and enables unrivaled orchestration in the most complex and versatile technology ecosystems. At the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) booth, see how C-DOT’s GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) solution is fueling the backbone of BharatNet, the prestigious nationwide optical fibre based network connecting 2.5 lakh Panchayats in the nation with high speed broadband. C-DOT’s unflinching determination towards promotion of “Digital Literacy” is well reflected in its unique innovation, GyanSetu, that is capable of extending the benefits of Internet to the illiterate populace of India including the specially abled in an easy and convenient manner thus spurring the socio-economic growth.

(C-DOT) booth, see how C-DOT’s GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) solution is fueling the backbone of BharatNet, the prestigious nationwide optical fibre based network connecting 2.5 lakh Panchayats in the nation with high speed broadband. C-DOT’s unflinching determination towards promotion of “Digital Literacy” is well reflected in its unique innovation, GyanSetu, that is capable of extending the benefits of Internet to the illiterate populace of India including the specially abled in an easy and convenient manner thus spurring the socio-economic growth. Verimatrix , which specialises in securing and enhancing revenue for multi-network, multi-screen digital TV services around the globe, showcases the Verimatrix Verspective™ Intelligence Center that offers a cloud-based security platform.

Planetcast, a leading provider of technical services and solutions in the Indian broadcasting sector, will soon roll out virtualised broadcast services to provide seamless and secure remote access to customers so that they can monitor and control processes wherever they are.

