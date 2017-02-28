Source : Kemmannu News Network Tuesday, February 28, 2017 8:43PM IST (3:13PM GMT) Author Mohit Goyal Scaling New Heights with his Book Colorful Notions: The Roadtrippers 1.0 Book enters ‘HOT SELLING’ category across charts in India New Delhi, Delhi, India Mohit Goyal is an emerging author based out of New Delhi. Mohit has written his first novel – Colorful Notions: The Roadtrippers 1.0, which was launched by versatile actor Vinay Pathak. The book has entered the HOT SELLING category and is soon expected to become a best seller nationally. The book is published by Srishti Publishers and Distributors which has the credit of creating many bestselling authors. Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Vinay Pathak released the novel – Colorful Notions: The Roadtrippers 1.0 by Mohit Goyal here in Delhi. Vinay was present in the city for a special screening of a movie organised as a fund raiser for a special cause. The actor congratulated author Mohit Goyal on the launch of his book and wished him all success in his future.



Speaking to us exclusively the actor said, “Travel fiction is a genre that has not been explored by Indian authors. Mohit Goyal has come ventured into a very unique style of writing. I am an avid reader and would surely like to read the book when time permits. I wish Mohit all the very bests for his writing career and hope that he is able to scale heights in the future.”



Speaking to us exclusively Author of Colorful Notions: The Roadtrippers 1.0, Mohit Goyal said, “Vinay Pathak sir has been a great inspiration to me. His acting skills are par excellence and I always wanted to meet him and share a copy of my book with him. When I contacted him, he was more than happy to meet me and receive a copy of the book from me. It is my honor and privilege to hand over a copy of my book to this great star of Indian cinema. This is a day that I will never forget.”



Mohit Goyal was born on 29th September 1983. The love he found at the age of 15 was for books and a penchant for writing. Basically as a teenager, he concluded that writing was a non-existent career option, not one where you can churn money. He kept writing nevertheless, albeit in form of some short stories here and there or an odd article.



As a young boy Mohit was never interested in studies. Cricket was Mohit’s first love and that’s what kept him busy all day. His family recalls instances of him skipping school to join boys from his locality to play cricket. The game of cricket led Mohit to read his first book. The book had an image of a boy with a cricket bat on its cover and this made Mohit quite inquisitive.



The book was none other than SWAMI AND HIS FRIENDS by RK Narayan. This is when he realized the power of stories and fantasy living. One book after the other, Mohit got hooked to novels and books and would spend hours every day reading books. His family was quite encouraging and supportive considering that their boy was learning something new every day. He gradually dreamt of being on the other side of the shore, i.e. Writing books and getting others engaged and hooked to fantasies created by him.



Mohit did his schooling from Ramjas School, New Delhi. During his school days Mohit was an average student in studies. However, his confidence got a major boost when he managed to score one of the highest marks in class 12th boards. This sow the seeds of confidence in him and gave him the courage to face situations bravely. This ascertained that if he worked hard, nothing would be impossible for him.



Mohit pursued his Graduation from JIMS, IP University in Bachelors of Business Administration where he discovered his creative side and penchant for writing during some college fest activities. Mohit took part in short story writing contests at his institute and across various colleges in the city. He was an active contributor to a newsletter for youth called NEWSJOY, who recognized his effort and sent a small token of certificate as member of their editorial board.



Like his father, Mohit Goyal decided to setup own business than to look for a job. His business acumen and decision making skills were tremendous. He setup his own logistics company by name of TKWs (TKW Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd., www.tkws.co.in , www.tkwslogistics.com) who have now emerged as leader in the cargo and freight industry.



To further specialize in his chosen area of work, he went to London and enrolled for 1-year full-time MSc in Logistics & from Cranfield University in 2007. This is the most reputed university for supply-chain studies in Europe and Asia). While he dad some job offers from CHEP, Panalpina etc but decided to come Supply Chain back to India to further expand the business.



In 2013, Mohit formed a joint venture with ASR GROUP, HONG KONG (listed at Hong Kong Stock Exchange) to setup and run their business in India under a new concern – AOETKW.



Mohit married his childhood sweetheart from school. She runs her own restaurant in New Delhi. Mohit also has a 3-year old son.



In 2015, Mohit started writing my first book. After scanning the pulp fiction market, he realized that it is loaded with love stories; closely followed by mythology and crime fiction. But other genres were broadly missing. Therefore, Mohit started developing what would be India’s first-travel-fiction series under the title – The Roadtrippers. Its 1.0 (Colorful Notions) had a soft launch in Nov-2016 followed by a presentation of book to popular Bollywood action Mr. Vinay Pathak.



