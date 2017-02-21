The rich tapestry, the meaning of colors, the aroma from delicacies, the reverberating sound of music and the insightfulness of intellectual discourses – this is what the Al Janadriyah festival stands for. The annual festival celebrating the rich heritage of the people of Saudi Arabia and organized by the Ministry of National Guard, was inaugurated by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the 1st of February.



With an ensemble of activities – display of folklore arts, horse racing, poetry and music – Al Janadriyah festival spectacularly captured the diversity of Saudi Arabia and her people. Camel racing – a heritage sport – was a showstopper at the festival, with camel owners from Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council countries competing against each other. Janadriyah operetta, an important cultural center of the festival, witnessed the participation of a number of famous poets and singers pouring their soul out into poignant verses.



With encouragement and active participation of academicians, litterateurs and poets, Al Janadriyah 2017 truly reflected the literary & cultural ethos of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Every region from across the country showcased their traditions, their customs and the benevolence of their people. To ensure representation and highlight the importance of women, Alwaleed Philanthropies – chaired by chaired by HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – tied up with Al Janadriyah festival to display videos showing the journey of women and their struggle.

This year’s festival also served as a thought leadership platform for exchange of ideas on a plethora of topics – Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, media and the importance of cultural ties and the role of women and their tremendous importance in leading the society towards achieving its national goals.