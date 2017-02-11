Business Wire announced receipt of a Type 1 SOC 2 attestation engagement report following an examination by an independent CPA firm that confirmed its compliance with The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants [AICPA] Trust Services Principles pertaining to security.

The AICPA created its Service Organization Control [SOC] reporting framework as a means of providing independent evaluations of a service provider’s controls linked to defined operational and compliance functions. The SOC guidelines provide a benchmark for service organizations to demonstrate implementation of baseline control procedures and practices.

Business Wire’s examination focused on its internal security controls to protect against unauthorized access, use, or modification of client information. Schellman & Company, LLC, the independent CPA firm, prepared the report as of the January 15, 2017 review date.

Business Wire will participate in future Type 2 SOC 2 examinations at scheduled intervals; the company received its initial SOC 2 report in September 2014.

“Security is one of the most important aspects of Business Wire’s services,” noted Cathy Baron Tamraz, the company’s CEO. “ The receipt of our most recent SOC 2 report confirms Business Wire’s continuing commitment to the most stringent security policies and procedures in the industry.”

