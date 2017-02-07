Source : UAE Exchange Tuesday, February 7, 2017 6:45PM IST (1:15PM GMT) Bliss of Loved Moments in Romantic Destinations with UAE Exchange Kochi, Kerala, India UAE Exchange with IATA Accreditation and Ministry of Tourism approved has come up with special valentine packages. Valentine Day is not even century old, but still has a style of its own, swiping all into the air of love and romance. Juniors or seniors equally weave their plans for the day or linger on past memories of this love day. Due to change in lifestyle privileges and preferences, many yearn to devise a time of seclusion in some serene and beautiful spot with their nearest and dearest one. Even Physicians recommend a break from the chronic and frantic days to retain a healthy equilibrium in life rather than wait for a sudden breakdown. With an inclination towards history, one is sure to opt for Shah Jahan’s love monument for this auspicious day and modern day population would prefer the palm lined white beaches of Andaman. Taking a break from the dreary routine and moving for a gala romantic episodes is sure to be an irresistible invitation for anyone.



UAE Exchange, the leading travel service provider with IATA Accreditation and Ministry of Tourism approved, has come up with special valentine packages for Agra and Andaman open till February 13th 2017. Aspirants for special valentine episodes at these enticing locations can visit any of 376 counters located across the nation or book your Valentine space through www.uaeexchangeindia.com.



Exclusive star-lit night at Agra or visit to second highest brick minaret of Qutab Minar or witness the spectacular beauty of Corbyn’s Cove Beach or sightseeing tour of North Bay Island and much more. Get prepared to celebrate the festival of love with UAE Exchange India. Happy Valentine’s Day! Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

