Banihal Advocates 3-ring Compatibility for Matchmaking

Moving away from the traditional matchmaking process, youngsters in India are now choosing technology over tradition for finding their soulmate. Banihal, the elite matchmaking service that uses a precise algorithm to ensure matrimonial success, has aptly tapped on to this need of GenX and is helping individuals to find their prospective partner in a technologically advanced manner. From compatibility to reliability, Banihal makes use of its artificial intelligence, Rae that uniquely understands each individual and their preferences for a lifelong partner. Compatibility and chemistry should go hand-in-hand, and, Banihal strongly recommends a 3-ring compatibility scale that ensures compatibility is measured based on an individual and his/her preferences.

The best matches made by Rae have a success rate of 90% in getting a reply. These matches are now visible on Banihal with the diamond ring. As per the 3-ring compatibility scale by Rae, three gold rings have a higher compatibility than two gold rings. Similarly, two gold rings have a higher compatibility than one gold ring. Based on the results, Rae recommends the next step. Banihal advises that two individuals should meet each other when they are matched with a diamond ring and they should interact on Banihal app when matched with three gold rings, engage in messaging on the Banihal app when matched with two gold rings and browse to see if there is a serendipitous match if there is one gold ring.

Taking about the launch, Mr. Ishdeep Sawhney, Founder, Banihal.com says, “The most important thing in feeling confident to say yes is meeting the right person in real life. The 3 rings identify the key individuals with the diamond ring or 3 gold rings so that Banihal members can find their perfect match. We would like our members to spend time meeting selected people in real life and the app does the searching to identify individuals and make introductions.”

Banihal encourages its users to consider the diamond ring and 3-gold ring matches to meet and talk, respectively before taking that final call. According to Banihal, people with this diamond rings are likely to take their association forward in the long term. In this way, artificial intelligence is becoming the most sought-after tool for individuals to match compatibility levels and find out a life partner for them. There are hundreds of parameters that are combined together to have a unique representation of an individual which is matched with other profiles according to a person’s preferences. All the users of Banihal have to undergo several psychological tests and are required to share detailed personal information about their role model and preferences. There is very rich information provided about family, education, employment, salary and other demographic details. All these parameters are evaluated to find the most suitable match for each individual.

Today, advancement of technology and science plays an important role in the decision-making process for most people. With emergence of social networking sites, online matchmaking portals, dating websites and other personal content sharing websites, social life, including relationships are highly dependent on technology. Rae has the ability to give an unbiased and truly objective view to single men and women. Rae will learn what clicks for you and what you really want in a partner. Then it will connect you with an ideal match based on who you really are, so the two of you can make a real connection and begin a beautiful companionship of a lifetime.