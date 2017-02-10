Axilor Ventures today announced that it plans to accelerate its investments in early stage startups. It is looking to double the intake of startups for its 100-day accelerator program, the applications for which are currently open. In the last two years since inception Axilor has supported 30 startups through its accelerator program and invested in over 20 startups through its investment programs. Axilor’s fast growing portfolio now includes startups in AI, Enterprise, Fintech, Consumer Internet and Healthtech.



Talking about the outlook for startups, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures said, "We are getting ready for the second wave of startups. A fast growing base of online consumers, an enabling public digital infrastructure, growing pool of founders with prior startup experience and increase in early stage seed capital are creating the conditions for this second wave."

