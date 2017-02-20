Asian Paints Unveils the Much Anticipated ‘ColourNext 2017’ Trends, Announces ‘Intense Ocean’ as Colour of the Year

ColourNext, Asian Paints’ annual colour & décor trends forecast, has provided direction to the design industry for over a decade. 2017 marks the 14th edition of Asian Paints’ ColourNext trend forecast. These significant discoveries are the result of a year-round scientific study, carried out by an expert panel of India’s top designers, architects noted sociologists and advertising professionals.

They have studied the socio-economic and political environment, articulated, and visually mapped the emerging patterns to arrive at four trends that will lead design this year: Local Pride, Bot Is Human, Elixir and Slow Living. Along with these themes, they are introducing a beautiful new shade, ‘Intense Ocean,’ as the colour that represents the mood of the year to come, the Colour of 2017.



Indian design professionals, architects, and interior decorators look to ColourNext’s forecasts to shed light on a design language that will set the tone for an entire year.



The ocean is beautiful in its various forms: stormy, still, and forever changing colour as it dances with the sunlight. This year’s Colour of the Year, Intense Ocean, is inspired by the duality of this enigmatic force of nature. Its ferocity and calmness, strength, and fragility. Intense Ocean is a wonderful blend of grey (representing detachment and composure), blue (representing depth and wisdom), and green (representing stability and endurance). Intense Ocean represents yearning, a yearning to empty ourselves of the non-essential to fill ourselves with what matters or rather, should.



The first theme is Local Pride. Local Pride takes the focus away from the ‘monoculture’ that all of us have started mimicking as a result of globalization. It is a celebration of the many subcultures that make us who we are, a joyous celebration of our roots. Experts predict that this year, design professionals will make use of local methods to inject individuality in their work that cannot be imitated.



The theme involves materials like bamboo and coconut wood, juxtaposed with red oxide and black pottery. This is played up by earthen green and copper, supported by shades of dusk blue and vintage purple.



The second theme, Bot Is Human, is about the movement towards humanoid technology with the intelligence and empathy of a human being. This isn’t a commentary on its negative or positive effects, rather, it is just a story on human-machine interaction.



To translate this sentiment visually, ColourNext has predicted the use of beech wood, felt, and mesh fabrics against innovative textures, such as honeycomb and latex. Forecast colours are shades like Pale Sisal (a pure white), Burgundy Plus, and Olive Path (an olive green with mint undertones) next to supporting colours like metallic grey and a charcoal-like black.



In sync with the Colour of the Year, Intense Ocean, the third theme is Elixir, which represents water. Water is, after all, the elixir of life. Water has many forms and expressions. It is a natural resource that our survival depends on, a fact we recognize and still take for granted. The fluidity of water also embodies tranquility, strength, and optimism.



The manifestation of Elixir happens through materials that react with water, and irreversibly so. This includes materials like oak wood and titanium. Its lead forecast colours are shades of teal, brown and pink: like vintage rose and igneous rock. These colours are supported by shades of forest greens, as well as a brown and blue with grey undertones.



The fourth and final trend of the year is Slow Living, a reminder to be mindful of the need to pause and compose. Slow Living impels us to focus on our mind, body, soul and surroundings.



Because Slow Living is all about immersing oneself in the moment, it is best portrayed by palpable textures like sponge and materials like burma teak, leather, and ceramics. Its colours are muted pastels (Lilac Dash, Dusty Trail, and Grazing Land), brought to life by supporting hues of faded brown (Timer Land) and baby blue (Alliance).



Speaking on ColourNext 2017 Mr. Amit Syngle, President of the Sales, Marketing & Technology, Asian Paints Ltd. said, “ColourNext has been growing in acceptance over the last few years and the application of our forecasts across industries is quite encouraging. In our forecast for this year, we are confident we have the pulse of the society we live in. As part of ColourNext 2017, the four trends and Colour of the Year work in sync, and aim to set in motion design trends for the rest of the year. These forecasts are a result of India’s leading architects, sociologists, designers, and advertising professionals bringing their expertise together. They study the changing behaviour of society, the roots of past trends, and local and international marketplaces. Like last year, we believe this year’s predictions will also provide inspiration for the design industry at large.”