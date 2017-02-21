Source : UAE Exchange Tuesday, February 21, 2017 11:45AM IST (6:15AM GMT) An Honor to Legacy of Excellence from PRCI NIB Awards Kochi, Kerala, India UAE Exchange, the leading financial institution is honored to receive the prestigious NIB award for House Journal – Best Content, Best Annual Report and House Journal – Best Photography, organized by Ernakulum Press Club and Public Relations Council of India – Kerala Chapter. UAE Exchange, the leading financial institution is honored to receive the prestigious NIB award for House Journal – Best Content, Best Annual Report and House Journal – Best Photography, organized by Ernakulum Press Club and Public Relations Council of India – Kerala Chapter. Ms. Sheeba Johnson, Head Business Communication and Mr. Harishankar, Head Business Promotions jointly received the prestigious award from the speaker for Best Annual Report and Ms. Roshni & Ms. Reeba received the esteemed award for Best In-house journal from Mr. P Sreeramakrishnan, Honorable Speaker, Kerala Legislative Assembly in the vivid function held at Crown Plaza, Kochi on 18 February 2017.



We are really honored to receive the esteemed awards for our corporate identity. We consistently aspire to create novel solutions to provide best experiences for our employees through internal channels. NIB recognition shores up our beliefs and persuades us to do even better,” shared Ms. Sheeba Johnson, Head Business Communication.



Xpressions is a monthly magazine that focuses on publicising employee views on working space and their personalities outside the organisation. Events, stories, and personal experiences are expressed in simple and easy language that can be absorbed within minutes cultivating employee relations in the company. Mr. Arun S R, Branch Head, Anchal UAE Exchange captured the award winning photograph for the In-house Journal. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

