Source : Half Step Rock Wednesday, February 22, 2017 12:05PM IST (6:35AM GMT) Alvin Bruno Becomes India’s Youngest Music Director at the Age of 15 Uber talented & dedicated Alvin set to take Kannada and Tamil Film Industry by Storm in 2017 Bangalore, Karnataka, India Introducing Alvin Bruno India’s Youngest Music Director at the age of 15 from Half Step Rock. Uber talented & dedicated Alvin set to take Kannada and Tamil Film Industry by Storm in 2017. Alvin Bruno, a 15 year old boy from Bangalore, has signed on as Music Director for an upcoming untitled film directed by Sandi (Asst. Director to S.S. Rajmouli of Bahubali fame). Slotted for release later this year in 2017, the film will feature a music album comprising of four songs and background score composed by Alvin Bruno.



At the tender age of 15, Alvin has already attained professional training in Music Production and Piano from city based Independent Record Label ‘Half Step Rock’, released three Kannada singles as a music director; and composed music for short films and television channels.



Bangalore Club of Kathakali & the Arts (BCKA), last year in May 2016, felicitated Alvin with the ‘Yuva Kalasreshta’ award for his contribution to music and talent.



Sandi believes Alvin’s young age and individualistic approach to music will infuse a new gush of creativity into film’s music. He said, “Alvin is a young energetic talent with fresh take on music. His music is modern and has a unique style of its own, uninfluenced by any of the existing styles of music. I’ll be working with such a young music director for the first time in my last 10 years of professional career.”



Ajay Chanam, Founder Half Step Rock and a Singer Songwriter Composer on a mission to resurrect and reinvigorate a mainline music industry in India speaking on the occasion added, "We need many more Alvin to jump start this near dead mainline music industry in our country. Both Quality and Quantity need see a quantum leap for any change to be noticeable. While 'Creation of Talent' will alone not suffice and Half Step Rock is working silently in putting the other critical pieces together, Creation of Talent is an important piece sitting at the beginning of the curve." He further added, "Alvin is an original thinker and to offer him a much larger creative canvas to grow unbridled, we signed him up as official arranger/composer for our band DELHI slated to start performing all over India and abroad within a few months."

