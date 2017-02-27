Source : Blindwink.in Monday, February 27, 2017 10:30AM IST (5:00AM GMT) Actress Neha Sharma Felicitates Winners of India Education Awards, 2017 (Blindwink.in) Bangalore, Karnataka, India India Education Awards, 2017, conceived and initiated by Blindwink.in is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers and go getters from the Education sector. The sought after awards in the Education sector was organized on 16th Feb , 2017 (Thursday) at Taj hotels in Bangalore. India Education Awards, 2017, conceived and initiated by Blindwink.in is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers and go getters from the Education sector. The sought after awards in the Education sector was organized on 16th Feb, 2017 (Thursday) at Taj hotels in Bangalore.



India Education Awards, 2017 recognized around eighty seven (74) Achievers, Innovators and Leaders for demonstrating innovation, dedication, creativity and excellence in the Education sector. The awards were the result of tireless efforts of Blindwink.in spread over three months, which included nomination, comprehensive market research, opinion survey, web research, categorization of the nominations based on various parameters and finally choosing the winners through a panel of distinguished jury.



Ms. Neha Sharma, Bollywood Actress was the Chief Guests for the event who gave away the award certificates and trophies to the title holders in their respective categories.



Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest echoed the view that awards for recognizing are an essential part of every industry, be an organization or individual. Receiving an award indicates honour and respect that encourages and instills confidence. This initiative from blindwink.in to promote Education Sector and recognize the achievers was commended by the esteemed guest.



The list of awardees of the prestigious India Education Awards, 2017 are:



COACHING INSTITUTES Best Banking Coaching Institute In India Chennai RACE Coaching Institute Private Limited Best CA Coaching Center In Karnataka CAPS – Education to Profess India's Leading Institute For PG Medical Entrance Exams Dr. Devesh Mishra Best Coaching For IIT In Pune Piyush Keshav Best Coaching Institute For Architecture Entrance Exams In India Colours Academy Best Coaching Institute For ESE, PSU'S & GATE In India Vani Institute India's Best Institute For SSC/Bank Exams Sumit Paul Singh The Most Innovative Design Coaching Institute In Central India Design Aspirants , Bhopal Best Interior Designing & CADD Software’s Training Institute (North India) Design Academy EDUCATION SERVICE PROVIDERS

Best Abroad Education Consultant In Uttar Pradesh Go Abroad Training Institute Best Career Counsellors In South India Ambitions Career Counsellors India's Best Taxation Consultancy Provider ( North ) Saurabh Kumar Suman Best Overseas Education Providers In North India Dronaa Educon Pvt. Ltd. Best Overseas Education Consultancy In India FACT Best Banking & Financial Services Academy Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Limited India's Best Education Sector Magazine & Distance Education Programs For Schools Sanjay Eknath Gangavane

(NATH PUBLICATIONS) Most Innovative Holistic Development Center for Kids (Age 3yrs – 16yrs) In Pune Mind Ventures International Best Emerging Financial School In South India Stratagem Financial School Best Online Six Sigma Training & Certification Platform

In India e-Six Sigma (Pune) Best Placements Amongst Engineering Institutes In Gujarat SAL Technical Campus,

Ahmedabad Gujarat India's Best Emerging Preschool Consultants Krish Educare Most Preferred Counsellors In India Career Mantra INDIVIDUALS

India's Best CA Coach (West) CA Raviraghav Chhawchharia Youngest Education Entrepreneur In North India Insha S Qazi India's Most Distinguished Faculty(South) DR. B.N. Shobha Best Academic Leader Of The Year In India Seema Negi India's Youngest Dynamic Choreographer Deep Mehta Excellence In Innovation In Education Akshai Abraham Best Psychometric Assessment Institute In India Bodhi Organisational & People Development Consultants Pvt. Ltd. OTHERS

Best Western Dance Learning Academy In Bangalore Richard Sabastin D’cruze Best Dance School For Kids, Bangalore Ansul’s Dance Academy(Asda) India's Best Pastry Arts Learning Academy Lavonne Academy of Baking Science & Pastry Arts, India Best Marketing & Advertising Services In Mumbai Flamingo Communications India Private Limited Best Sound Engineering Institute In South India Audiolife School Of Sound Engineering India's Best Education Service Provider Labeeb M.K Best Placements Amongst Engineering Institute In MP Swami Vivekanand College Of Engineering Best Industrial Automation Training Centre In India Niswa Engg Solutions India's Best Journalism & Mass Communication Institute Heritage Institute of Management & Communication PRE SCHOOLS

Best Daycare & Preschool In Eastern India Bubble Blue -Integrated Daycare & Montessori House Best Preschool In Uttarakhand St. Nursery School, Dehradun Best Play School With Experimental Learning Bachpan a play school, Kondapur Best Play School With Innovative Teaching In Hyderabad Bachpan a play school, Madhapur Best Emerging Montessori House For Kids In Bangalore Abhayas Montessori Best Preschool In India Mindseed Preschool Best Montessori Pre-school In Gujarat PAL Montessori Innovation In Early Child Learning & Development Vels International Preschool India's Most Promising Pre School Eurokids Satellite Most Promising Pre School In Delhi Natkhat Play School (Anju Anand) Best Play School In Ranchi Mere Nanhe Kadam A Play School/Vibha Singh SCHOOLS Best Co-Education CBSE School In Ahmedabad Vedant International School Best Senior Secondary School In Faridabad Akash Sharma (Principal, Guru Nanak Sr. Sec. School) Best School For Creative & Outstanding Excellence In South Meridian School Madhapur Best Academic Curriculum Gunjan Bansal Best Senior Secondary School In Ahmedabad Addy's International @ GNC School (Gurunanak & Chandraketu Pandya English Medium School ) Best International Boarding School For Girl's In India Mussoorie International School Mussoorie Best International CBSE School Education In South India Vels Vidyashram Excellence In Early Child Education LO Education/Ritu Joshi Best School With Outstanding Infrastructure In Mysore Muneera Anwar Best Promising Senior Secondary School In Surat Shardayatan School , Surat Best Digital School In North Ompee World School Best School In Hyderabad Siddhartha Public School

HIGHER EDUCATION (COLLEGES)

Best Fashion and Interior Design Institute In India JD Institute Of Fashion Technology Best Fashion And Interior Designing Institute In India JD Educational Trust /Nealesh Dala Best Fashion Designing Institute In India International Institute Of Fashion Technology, Naraina Centre Asia’s Leading Hotel Management Institute Indian Institute Of Hotel Management Best Innovative Hotel Management Training Institute In India BNG ( A unit of Nalanda Group of Management Education- A Reg Society) India's Best Private University (North) Jaipur National University Best Hotel Management Institute In Rajasthan Ananta Institute of Hotel Management and Allied Studies Most Promising Private University In North India JECRC University Best Private University Industry Interface Engineering College In North India Sanskriti Institute Of Management & Technology Best Hotel Management Institute In Karnataka International Institute Of Hotel Management Best Hotel Management Institute In Delhi International Institute Of Hotel Management Best Para Medical College In India Vidya Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Malavalli Best Music Academy In Tamil Nadu Madras Music College Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

