<br/>

 

Source : Blindwink.in
Monday, February 27, 2017 10:30AM IST (5:00AM GMT)
 
Actress Neha Sharma Felicitates Winners of India Education Awards, 2017 (Blindwink.in)
 
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
India Education Awards, 2017, conceived and initiated by Blindwink.in is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers and go getters from the Education sector. The sought after awards in the Education sector was organized on 16th Feb , 2017 (Thursday) at Taj hotels in Bangalore.
 

India Education Awards, 2017, conceived and initiated by Blindwink.in is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers and go getters from the Education sector. The sought after awards in the Education sector was organized on 16th Feb, 2017 (Thursday) at Taj hotels in Bangalore.
 
India Education Awards, 2017 recognized around eighty seven (74) Achievers, Innovators and Leaders for demonstrating innovation, dedication, creativity and excellence in the Education sector. The awards were the result of tireless efforts of Blindwink.in spread over three months, which included nomination, comprehensive market research, opinion survey, web research, categorization of the nominations based on various parameters and finally choosing the winners through a panel of distinguished jury.
 
Ms. Neha Sharma, Bollywood Actress was the Chief Guests for the event who gave away the award certificates and trophies to the title holders in their respective categories.
 
Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest echoed the view that awards for recognizing are an essential part of every industry, be an organization or individual. Receiving an award indicates honour and respect that encourages and instills confidence. This initiative from blindwink.in to promote Education Sector and recognize the achievers was commended by the esteemed guest.
 
The list of awardees of the prestigious India Education Awards, 2017 are:
 
COACHING INSTITUTES

 
  • Best Banking Coaching Institute In India
 Chennai RACE Coaching Institute Private Limited
 
  • Best CA Coaching Center In Karnataka
CAPS – Education to Profess
 
  • India's Leading Institute For PG Medical Entrance Exams
Dr. Devesh Mishra
 
  • Best Coaching For IIT In Pune
Piyush Keshav
 
  • Best Coaching Institute For Architecture Entrance Exams In India
Colours Academy
 
  • Best Coaching Institute For ESE, PSU'S & GATE In India
Vani Institute
 
  • India's Best Institute For SSC/Bank Exams
Sumit Paul Singh
 
  • The Most Innovative Design Coaching Institute In Central India
Design Aspirants , Bhopal
 
  • Best Interior Designing & CADD Software’s Training Institute (North India)
Design Academy

EDUCATION SERVICE PROVIDERS
 

 
  • Best Abroad Education Consultant In Uttar Pradesh
 Go Abroad Training Institute
 
  • Best Career Counsellors In South India
 Ambitions Career Counsellors
 
  • India's Best Taxation Consultancy Provider ( North )
 Saurabh Kumar Suman
 
  • Best Overseas Education Providers In North India
 Dronaa Educon Pvt. Ltd.
 
  • Best Overseas Education Consultancy In India
 FACT
 
  • Best Banking & Financial Services Academy
 Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Limited
 
  • India's Best Education Sector Magazine & Distance Education Programs For Schools
 Sanjay Eknath Gangavane
(NATH PUBLICATIONS)
 
  • Most Innovative Holistic Development Center for Kids (Age 3yrs – 16yrs) In Pune
 Mind Ventures International
 
  • Best Emerging Financial School In South India
 Stratagem Financial School
 
  • Best Online Six Sigma Training & Certification Platform
  • In India
 e-Six Sigma (Pune)
 
  • Best Placements Amongst Engineering Institutes In Gujarat
 SAL Technical Campus,
Ahmedabad Gujarat
 
  • India's Best Emerging Preschool Consultants
 Krish Educare
 
  • Most Preferred Counsellors In India
 Career Mantra

INDIVIDUALS
 

 
  • India's Best CA Coach (West)
 CA Raviraghav Chhawchharia
 
  • Youngest Education Entrepreneur In North India
 Insha S Qazi
 
  • India's Most Distinguished Faculty(South)
 DR. B.N. Shobha
 
  • Best Academic Leader Of The Year In India
 Seema Negi
 
  • India's Youngest Dynamic Choreographer
 Deep Mehta
 
  • Excellence In Innovation In Education
 Akshai Abraham
 
  • Best Psychometric Assessment Institute In India
 Bodhi Organisational & People Development Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

OTHERS
 

 
  • Best Western Dance Learning Academy
In Bangalore
 Richard Sabastin D’cruze
 
  • Best Dance School For Kids, Bangalore
 Ansul’s Dance Academy(Asda)
 
  • India's Best Pastry Arts Learning Academy
 Lavonne Academy of Baking Science & Pastry Arts, India
 
  • Best Marketing & Advertising Services In Mumbai
 Flamingo Communications India Private Limited
 
  • Best Sound Engineering Institute In South India
 Audiolife School Of Sound Engineering
 
  • India's Best Education Service Provider
 Labeeb M.K
 
  • Best Placements Amongst Engineering Institute In MP
 Swami Vivekanand College Of Engineering
 
  • Best Industrial Automation Training Centre In India
 Niswa Engg Solutions
 
  • India's Best Journalism & Mass Communication Institute
 Heritage Institute of Management & Communication

PRE SCHOOLS
 

 
  • Best Daycare & Preschool In Eastern India
 Bubble Blue -Integrated Daycare & Montessori House
 
  • Best Preschool In Uttarakhand
 St. Nursery School, Dehradun
 
  • Best Play School With Experimental Learning
 Bachpan a play school, Kondapur
 
  • Best Play School With Innovative Teaching In Hyderabad
 Bachpan a play school, Madhapur
 
  • Best Emerging Montessori House For Kids In Bangalore
 Abhayas Montessori
 
  • Best Preschool In India
 Mindseed Preschool
 
  • Best Montessori Pre-school In Gujarat
 PAL Montessori
 
  • Innovation In Early Child Learning & Development
 Vels International Preschool
 
  • India's Most Promising Pre School
 Eurokids Satellite
 
  • Most Promising Pre School In Delhi
 Natkhat Play School (Anju Anand)
 
  • Best Play School In Ranchi
 Mere Nanhe Kadam A Play School/Vibha Singh
 

SCHOOLS

 
  • Best Co-Education CBSE School In Ahmedabad
 Vedant International School
 
  • Best Senior Secondary School In Faridabad
 Akash Sharma (Principal, Guru Nanak Sr. Sec. School)
 
  • Best School For Creative & Outstanding Excellence In South
 Meridian School Madhapur
 
  • Best Academic Curriculum
 Gunjan Bansal
 
  • Best Senior Secondary School In Ahmedabad
 Addy's International @ GNC School (Gurunanak & Chandraketu Pandya English Medium School )
 
  • Best International Boarding School For Girl's In India
 Mussoorie International School Mussoorie
 
  • Best International CBSE School Education In South India
 Vels Vidyashram
 
  • Excellence In Early Child Education
 LO Education/Ritu Joshi
 
  • Best School With Outstanding Infrastructure In Mysore
 Muneera Anwar
 
  • Best Promising Senior Secondary School
In Surat
 Shardayatan School , Surat
 
  • Best Digital School In North
 Ompee World School
 
  • Best School In Hyderabad
 Siddhartha Public School

 
HIGHER EDUCATION (COLLEGES)
 

 
  • Best Fashion and Interior Design Institute  In India
 JD Institute Of Fashion Technology
 
  • Best Fashion And Interior Designing Institute In India
 JD Educational Trust /Nealesh Dala
 
  • Best Fashion Designing Institute In India
 International Institute Of Fashion Technology, Naraina Centre
 
  • Asia’s Leading Hotel Management Institute
 Indian Institute Of Hotel Management
 
  • Best Innovative Hotel Management Training Institute In India
 BNG ( A unit of Nalanda Group of Management Education- A Reg Society)
 
  • India's Best Private University (North)
 Jaipur National University
 
  • Best Hotel Management Institute In Rajasthan
 Ananta Institute of Hotel Management and Allied Studies
 
  • Most Promising Private University In North India
 JECRC University
 
  • Best Private University Industry Interface Engineering College In North India
 Sanskriti Institute Of Management & Technology
 
  • Best Hotel Management Institute In Karnataka
 International Institute Of Hotel Management
 
  • Best Hotel Management Institute In Delhi
 International Institute Of Hotel Management
 
  • Best Para Medical College In India
 Vidya Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Malavalli
 
  • Best Music Academy In Tamil Nadu
 Madras Music College

 
Media Contact Details

Amit, Blindwink Solutions Private Limited, ,+91-9035599721 ,+91-9035599731 , [email protected]>[email protected]; [email protected]

 

To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List.

 
To submit a press release, click here.
To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India.

Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+
 

 

Tags: