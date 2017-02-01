Source : Aide et Action Wednesday, February 1, 2017 7:45PM IST (2:15PM GMT) “A Celebration of One Million Smiles in Jaipur” Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Sriya Miss India finalist – Savita, Miss Rajwada – Jyoti Saini, Face of Jaipur 2016 & Jaipur Ikon 2015 – Anu Sharma and many more renowned models walked the ramp in Birla Auditorium, Jaipur today, but this walk was different from their other fashion shows as they shared the stage with Mona, Aparna, Dimple, Bhawna, Radhika, Pinky, Kalpana, Chetna, Reena, Meera, Nisha, Dharmishtha, Neeta and many girls who overcame from the curse of unemployment by getting themselves skill-empowered under the iLEAD programme of Aide et Action. The fashion show also reflected the dresses designed by the trainers of diverse geographies across India under the iLEAD programme supported by Accenture.



The event also named as“i11-11 Years of transforming 200000 Lives and A Celebration of One Million Smiles” was conducted by Aide et Action, an International Development Organisation headquartered at Geneva, with an objective to celebrate the success of its Livelihood intervention, iLEAD, Initiative for Livelihood Education and Development and completing its 11 years of journey wherein more than 200000 youth have been trained and 75% of them have been linked to sustainable job opportunities.



The highlight of the programme was the music launch for iLEAD theme song which has the melodious voice of Ravindra Upadhyaya (Channel V Super Singer and now a known name in Bollywood) and Shikha Mathur (an Emerging Bollywood Singer) where the beneficiaries from different parts of country were there on the stage during this launch and supported by “Dance mania” the dance group comprising of members, who are either iLEAD Volunteers or iLEAD Alumni.



The efforts to impart digital literacy and learning were also presented and along with the launch of eModules, Digital Literacy modules were also launched in different Languages.



Efforts from the centers from Shillong, Pratapnagar, Dharampur, Sundergarh, Trivandrum, Paharganj, and Malad were appreciated by awarding them for their remarkable contribution in various dimensions of iLEAD programme.



The representatives of corporate partners like Accenture, Microsoft, HCL, and Government Partners from different states witnessed the event and contributed in boosting the confidence of the beneficiaries of the programme. iLEAD trainers from all over India was there to celebrate this success.



Partners like Microsoft, Accenture, HCL Foundation, BRLPS, RSLDC, Himayat, DSAG, GUDM, Tata Trusts and Tata Power were also felicitated during the event for their valuable contribution and support in Aide et Action’s iLEAD programme.



Speaking at this occasion, Regional Head for Livelihood Education, of Aide et Action International south Asia, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan shared that more than 75% youth are placed and around 41% are women beneficiaries whereas 78% are from socio-economic backward category. The iLEAD programme is also operational in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and Philippines.

